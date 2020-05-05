Kate Garraway Says Birthday Without Husband Derek ‘Was A Tough One’ As He Continues Coronavirus Battle In Intensive Care

5 May 2020, 14:39 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 14:43

Kate Garraway spent her birthday without her husband as he continues to battle coronavirus
Kate Garraway spent her birthday without her husband as he continues to battle coronavirus. Picture: Getty

Kate Garraway said her husband Derek’s absence “was very present” as she marked her 53rd birthday.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is continuing to battle coronavirus in intensive care, after being admitted to hospital at the end of March.

The Smooth and Good Morning Britain presenter has been sharing occasional updates on her husband’s condition and this week she marked her birthday without him for the first time in 16 years.

Alongside a photo of Derek from his student days in the university newspaper, Kate took to Instagram to thank her friends and family who have surrounded her with love and support in her difficult past few weeks.

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp sent Kate Garraway a birthday cake
Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp sent Kate Garraway a birthday cake. Picture: Kate Garraway/Instagram
Kate Garraway and her husband have two young children
Kate Garraway and her husband have two young children. Picture: PA

She also thanked ITV for the delivery of chocolates and her I’m A Celeb co-star, Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp for sending her a birthday cake.

Kate wrote: “So yesterday was always going to be a tough one - 1st birthday in 16 years without Derek - so for the kids & I, his absence was very present. But we resolved to do what I think we are all having to do at the moment aren’t we - treasure & be grateful for the love around us - however distanced we are from it .

“And focus on the joy of life & love in the moment - the small things that are huge & really should be at the core of everyday, but usually the everyday gets in the way.”

Kate said she received food, luxury tea bags, and milk – all of which made her smile, and that Derek’s friends had been in touch to share their fond memories of him.

She continued: “THANK YOU so much for all your messages they mean such a lot, to the friends @itv who sent chocolate for the kids & uplifting smellies for me , to mates who dropped off food, posh teabags & milk & made me smile at silliness ( derek is a great believer in the healing power of silliness) [sic].

“To my amazing family, to derek’s friends who sent me messages of fun times they have had with him ( pictured is when Derek was editing a student newspaper - insert your own “ his taste in birds” joke here!)

“And the strangers who got this cake >>> from @romankemp & all at @global & worked out it was actually meant for me ( was it the bourbons that gave it away??!!) - THANK YOU all.”

Kate finished her heartfelt post with a thank you message to the doctors and nurses caring for her husband as he continues to fight coronavirus.

“But most of all thank you to the NHS teams keeping derek still with us e& battling everyday to inch him toward recovery .#hope #positivethinking #standtogether.”

Derek was taken to hospital at the end of March, where he tested positive for coronavirus and was later placed in intensive care.

Derek is a former political advisor and author, and he and Kate have 2 children together; Darcey, 14, and William, 11.

