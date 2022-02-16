What Is Kanye West’s Net Worth In 2022?

Kanye West has made billions of dollars.

Kanye West is said to have billions of dollars to his name, but what is his net worth?

Kanye West has become one of the biggest artists of our generation, with a successful string of albums ever since he broke onto the scene with ‘College Drop Out’ in 2004.

Despite a very public divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye maintains a fortune to his name and built up a huge net worth with clever businesses investments as well as his worldwide famous brand Yeezy – not to mention his years of success in the music industry.

Kanye has a whopping 21 GRAMMYs to his name, but in 2009 he turned his talents to fashion and launched Yeezy.

Since then, he’s remained a fashion mogul, with ex-wife Kim crediting him for styling a lot of her iconic outfits, including her MET Gala outfit last year when she arrived in the ‘shadow’ dress by Balenciaga.

Kanye West and daughter North West at the Yeezy fashion show.

What is Kanye West’s net worth in 2022?

Kanye has a net worth of $1.8 billion in 2022, according to Forbes, where he’s listed as Number 5 in their ranking of the highest-paid entertainers.

He passed the billion-dollar fortune mark in 2020 after building up his fashion empire and seeing brand Yeezy make $1.7 billion in sales.

The rapper also owns a small stake in ex-wife Kim’s brand Skims, which was valued at $3.2 billion in January 2022.

Kanye launched Yeezy in 2009 with Nike but took the line to Adidas in 2013 who make, market and distribute the shoes.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have companies of their own worth billions.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together.

And in 2020 he signed a multi-year partnership for Yeezy with Gap – where he worked in-store as a teenager – for an apparel line which went live at the end of 2021.

Kanye signed a 10-year deal with Gap according to The New York Times, with the goal Yeezy Gap will be generating $1 billion in annual sales by the five-year point.

Kanye and wife Kim also have a lot of money in luxury real estate in LA, New York and Wyoming, something which will soon be divided if their ongoing divorce is finalised this year.

