What Is Kanye West’s Net Worth In 2022?

16 February 2022, 16:42 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 16:51

Kanye West has made billions of dollars
Kanye West has made billions of dollars. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kanye West is said to have billions of dollars to his name, but what is his net worth?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West has become one of the biggest artists of our generation, with a successful string of albums ever since he broke onto the scene with ‘College Drop Out’ in 2004.

Despite a very public divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye maintains a fortune to his name and built up a huge net worth with clever businesses investments as well as his worldwide famous brand Yeezy – not to mention his years of success in the music industry.

Kanye West Issues Apology To Kim Kardashian For ‘Harassing’ Her Amid Pete Davidson Threats

Kanye has a whopping 21 GRAMMYs to his name, but in 2009 he turned his talents to fashion and launched Yeezy.

Since then, he’s remained a fashion mogul, with ex-wife Kim crediting him for styling a lot of her iconic outfits, including her MET Gala outfit last year when she arrived in the ‘shadow’ dress by Balenciaga.

Kanye West and daughter North West at the Yeezy fashion show
Kanye West and daughter North West at the Yeezy fashion show. Picture: Getty

What is Kanye West’s net worth in 2022?

Kanye has a net worth of $1.8 billion in 2022, according to Forbes, where he’s listed as Number 5 in their ranking of the highest-paid entertainers.

He passed the billion-dollar fortune mark in 2020 after building up his fashion empire and seeing brand Yeezy make $1.7 billion in sales.

The rapper also owns a small stake in ex-wife Kim’s brand Skims, which was valued at $3.2 billion in January 2022.

Kanye launched Yeezy in 2009 with Nike but took the line to Adidas in 2013 who make, market and distribute the shoes.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have companies of their own worth billions
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have companies of their own worth billions. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four kids together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And in 2020 he signed a multi-year partnership for Yeezy with Gap – where he worked in-store as a teenager – for an apparel line which went live at the end of 2021.

Kanye signed a 10-year deal with Gap according to The New York Times, with the goal Yeezy Gap will be generating $1 billion in annual sales by the five-year point.

Kanye and wife Kim also have a lot of money in luxury real estate in LA, New York and Wyoming, something which will soon be divided if their ongoing divorce is finalised this year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Why Anna Delvey won't be tuning into 'Inventing Anna'

Why Anna Delvey Isn't Watching 'Inventing Anna'

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's net worths revealed

What Are Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's Net Worths?

What happened to Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey and where is she now?

Where Is Anna Delvey Now & Is She In Prison?

Louis Tomlinson brought a One Direction song on tour

Louis Tomlinson Added A Song From One Direction's 'Midnight Memories' To His Tour Setlist

Camila Cabello is teasing new music

Camila Cabello Has Been Teasing A Bunch Of New Songs

Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star