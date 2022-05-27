Here’s How Much Justin Timberlake Just Sold His Entire Music Catalogue For

Justin Timberlake sold the rights to his music including over 200 songs he wrote and co-wrote. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

Justin Timberlake’s net worth just soared after the pop star sold his music catalogue.

Justin Timberlake has taken the plunge and sold his entire music catalogue.

The ‘Suit And Tie’ hitmaker’s discography spans from over 20 years ago when he started his career as an artist as one fifth of the pop boyband, ‘NSync, in 1995.

Throughout his career, Justin released five studio albums as a solo artist, including some of the biggest bops of our generation including ‘Rock Your Body’, ‘Cry Me A River’ and ‘SexyBack’ to name a few.

So, of course, his music catalogue is worth a lot - which is proven by just how much JT handed it over for.

Here’s the lowdown…

Justin Timberlake has signed over the rights to his entire music catalogue. Picture: Getty

How much Justin Timberlake sold his music catalogue for

The details of the deal Justin signed with Hipgnosis Song Management have not been disclosed, however, the deal is said to be worth just over $100million (£75.5million), according to those familiar with the matter via The Wall Street Journal.

The selling of the Grammy winner’s music catalogue includes the copyrights of approximately 200 songs that the 41-year-old wrote or co-wrote.

Justin is the latest in the string of artists who have sold their music rights for huge sums of money, following in the footsteps of The Chainsmokers, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young and Blondie.

Justin Timberlake is said to have signed a nine-figure deal to hand over his music catalogue. Picture: Getty

NSync was formed in 1995. Picture: Getty

Justin Timberlake’s net worth

Justin’s recent estimated net worth sits at around $250million (£198million), according to a number of reports.

The pop superstar also made an impressive turn in his career when he began acting, meaning a lot of his net worth comes from his various movie roles including his starring roles in Friends With Benefits, In Time, Bad Teacher and of course, the voice of Branch in Trolls.

