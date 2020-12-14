Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir For 'Holy' Rendition In Christmas Number One Race

14 December 2020, 16:19

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir in bid for Christmas number 1
Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir in bid for Christmas number 1. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber/ Getty Images

Justin Bieber is teaming up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir for a rendition of his hit 'Holy' to raise money and try to get a Christmas number 1 after they took they top spot from him in 2015.

Justin Bieber is teaming up with the choir group who nabbed the number one spot from him in 2015 after he urged his fans to support them in a seriously sweet full circle moment.

The Canadian singer is 'humbled' to be teaming up with the Lewisham and Greenwhich NHS choir for a special cover of 'Holy' in a bid to bag a Christmas number 1 and raise money for the NHS five years after their chart battle.

Looks like 2020 really is bringing people closer together!

Justin Bieber's Rise To Fame From Penniless Beginnings To Superstardom

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir perform at Glastonbury Festival 2016
The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir perform at Glastonbury Festival 2016. Picture: Getty

The song is set for release on Friday 18th December and profits will be split between NHS Charities Together (which represents over 230 NHS charities) and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity.

Choir members recorded their vocals to Justin's song, originally with Chance the Rapper, during sessions at the famous Abbey Road Studios.

In a statement, Justin, 26, revealed how excited and humbled he is to reunite with the choir five years on.

He said: "It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir as we share a fun bit of UK chart history together,”

"Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication."

We don't know about you, but we're kind of obsessed with the unlikely these incredible NHS workers have struck up with the superstar and we can't wait to hear what their version sounds like!

