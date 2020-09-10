Justin Bieber's Rise To Fame From Penniless Beginnings To Superstardom

Justin Bieber's rise to stardom over the past ten years. Picture: YouTube Justin Bieber/ Instagram @justinbieber

Justin Bieber came from very humble beginnings to be one of the most famous faces on the planet and has been reflecting on his enormous success

Justin Bieber is one of the most famous artists on the whole planet, sky rocketing to fame with smash hit 'One Time' and 'Baby' in 2009/2010, starting at the age of just 15 years old.

His whole life has played out in the public eye, from his arrests, relationships, break-ups and eventual marriage to Hailey Baldwin in 2019.

So, just how did he rise to become the global pop sensation he is today?

Let's take a look back at his lightning speed journey to fame, the artist he has become today, and how it all began.

Justin Bieber Tattoo Guide And Meanings

Justin gets real about his former self

Ever since Justin got back together with Hailey Baldwin 2019, with the pair tying the knot last year, the 'Intentions' singer has been reflecting on the person he is today, and the person he used to be.

Taking to Instagram whilst in a pensive mood, the 26-year-old wrote:

"I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music."

"But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it."

"I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad!"

Purpose- 2015

2015 saw Justin back in the saddle, this time with his incredibly popular album 'Purpose' which served us tracks including 'What Do You Mean?', 'Sorry', 'Love Yourself' which, we're NGL, we still have on repeat to this day.

The album touched on many things, including his break-up from Selena Gomez, as well as his public misdemeanours that landed him in hot water with the law and turn many to see him as having a 'celeb meltdown'.

Embarking on another major world tour, after years of intense media scrutiny, endless touring and growing up in the spotlight, it all became too much for the superstar who was forced to cancel the 14 remaining dates.

After this, Biebs took some time off, all of which has been documented in his YouTube docu-series, Seasons.

Justin Bieber appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2013. Picture: Getty

'Boyfriend', Believe album and tour- 2012/2013

Taking literally no break whatsoever, Justin dove right back in and released his third album, 'Believe' with the huge first single, 'Boyfriend' and other bangers 'As Long As You Love Me' and 'Beauty And A Beat' with Nicki Minaj.

His second tour started in 2012, rehearsing for ten hours a day with his crew and dancers and playing over 150 shows across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

The tour grossed over $100 million across the two years.

Justin Bieber at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2011. Picture: Getty

2011 Forbes- Best Paid celebrity under 30

Another indicator of just how meteoric his rise to stardom was, Justin hit the Forbes best paid celeb under 30 at the number 2 spot, having June 2011, raked in $53 million in a 12-month period.

One single year!

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never blockbuster movie

You can pretty much say you've made it when you have a blockbuster movie in cinemas around the world literally two years after you began making music, can't you?!

That's exactly what happened to The Biebs, in 2011 his concert docu-movie was released to the world, grossing an eye watering $99 million

My World Tour- 2010/2011

Soon after dropping his two part debut album in 2010, Justin was whisked off onto an enormously successful world tour that grossed over $53 million!

The tour started in June 2010 and continued on until October 2011 and travel across continents to play to his already global fan base.

Justin Bieber performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest in 2010. Picture: Getty

2010- 'Baby' featuring Ludacris

Released 'My World' and then 'My World 2.0', Justin released the iconic track that he is arguably best known for, 'Baby', with a feature from musical legend, Ludacris, which became an instant hit around the world.

With such an enormous hype surrounding the young star, and so many fans desperate to see him, his label and management made plans for him to go on a world tour.

First single released in 2009- 'One Time'

In May 2009, whilst he was still recording his debut album, Justin released 'One Time' to the world and was considered to be a 'worldwide hit' reaching number 12 in the Canadian chart.

Following from this, 'One Less Lonely Girl' was released, and Justin hit the promo' trail hard, appearing on the likes of Ellen, Wendy Williams and Good Morning America and a global fandom was already very much underway.

This is around the time Bieber fever was coined- and has it ever really left?!

Discovered on YouTube at age 11 by manager Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber was discovered after posting YouTube covers. Picture: YouTube/ Justin Bieber

Justin started off from extremely humble beginnings, busking in Canada and posting covers of himself singing onto YouTube when he was discovered by his manager, Scooter Braun.

The 'Baby' singer told Good Morning America how his incredible story played out, saying: "Justin Bieber owes his career to Usher."

"It had a hundred views, then a thousand views, then 10 thousand views, so I just kept posting more videos and more videos."

"Eventually, I got found by my manager who flew me to Atlanta to meet Usher."

The 'Confessions' superstar threw his support behind Justin who was able to peform for record execs, showing off both his vocal and musical ability playing drums and guitar.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News