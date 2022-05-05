Justin Bieber Speaks About His 'Emotional Breakdown' Following Marriage

Justin Bieber opened up about his 'breakdown'. Picture: Alamy/Hailey Bieber/Instagram

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber opened up in a recent interview about his 'breakdown' following his marriage in 2018.

Justin Bieber has got candid about his mental health and the 'emotional breakdown' he suffered when he realised that marriage wasn't going to 'fix' his issues.

The 'Ghost' singer wedded Hailey Bieber at a New York City courthouse back in September 2018, they held a second lavish ceremony the following year.

In an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, the hitmaker opened up about the revelations he's had since becoming a husband, calling the experience a 'journey'.

Justin spoke about how his marriage didn't 'fix' his mental health. Picture: Alamy

According to People, Justin revealed to host Ebro Darden: "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't."

He spoke openly about his introspective thinking, saying in the interview: "It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man."

The 'Hold On' musician continued to speak on his marriage with Hailey: "You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were."

"And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances," Justin continued.

Justin and Hailey Bieber originally married in September 2018. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram

Justin got candid about spirituality in his recent interview. Picture: Alamy

The 28-year-old spoke about how embracing his spirituality has helped him on his emotional journey.

Bieber also told the interviewer about how his relationship with faith has changed, he said: "Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself."

