Justin Bieber Speaks About His 'Emotional Breakdown' Following Marriage

5 May 2022, 15:10

Justin Bieber opened up about his 'breakdown'
Justin Bieber opened up about his 'breakdown'. Picture: Alamy/Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber opened up in a recent interview about his 'breakdown' following his marriage in 2018.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Bieber has got candid about his mental health and the 'emotional breakdown' he suffered when he realised that marriage wasn't going to 'fix' his issues.

The 'Ghost' singer wedded Hailey Bieber at a New York City courthouse back in September 2018, they held a second lavish ceremony the following year.

Hailey Bieber Reveals She Underwent Heart Surgery Following 'Mini-Stroke'

In an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, the hitmaker opened up about the revelations he's had since becoming a husband, calling the experience a 'journey'.

Justin spoke about how his marriage didn't 'fix' his mental health
Justin spoke about how his marriage didn't 'fix' his mental health. Picture: Alamy

According to People, Justin revealed to host Ebro Darden: "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't."

He spoke openly about his introspective thinking, saying in the interview: "It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man."

The 'Hold On' musician continued to speak on his marriage with Hailey: "You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were."

"And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances," Justin continued.

Justin and Hailey Bieber originally married in September 2018
Justin and Hailey Bieber originally married in September 2018. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram
Justin got candid about spirituality in his recent interview
Justin got candid about spirituality in his recent interview. Picture: Alamy

The 28-year-old spoke about how embracing his spirituality has helped him on his emotional journey.

Bieber also told the interviewer about how his relationship with faith has changed, he said: "Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

The Little Mix girls got emotional during their recent Confetti concert

Little Mix Fight Back Tears On Stage During 'Confetti' Concert

The Kardashians' new show is airing in April - here's when each episode will drop

How Many Episodes Are In The Kardashians & When They Air On Hulu & Disney Plus

Kylie Jenner's kids made a cameo in her video about the Met Gala

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse At New Baby Boy

Jack Harlow raps about his crush on Dua Lipa in his new track named after her

Jack Harlow Confesses Crush On Dua Lipa In New Song Lyrics

Here's how much Ray J and Kim Kardashian allegedly earned from their 2007 sex tape

Here’s How Much Kim Kardashian And Ray J Apparently Made From Their Sex Tape

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star