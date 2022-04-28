Hailey Bieber Reveals She Underwent Heart Surgery Following 'Mini-Stroke'

28 April 2022, 12:44 | Updated: 28 April 2022, 13:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hailey Bieber has posted a tell-all video about her recent medical ordeal as she reveals she went into surgery to correct a hole in her heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailey Bieber has gotten candid on Instagram about her recent medical emergency, calling it "the scariest moment of my life".

On March 10, the 25-year-old was rushed to hospital following "stroke-like symptoms" that were caused by a blood clot on her brain.

Hailey Bieber Begs TikTok Trolls ‘To Leave Her Alone’

In a 12-minute video shared to her social media, Hailey gave her fans a detailed account of the ordeal. Bieber explained to her whopping 43.5 million followers that she wanted them to hear her story in her "own words".

The model revealed in the clip that she underwent surgery to close a small opening in her heart that was linked to the blood clot.

Justin Bieber supported Hailey throughout the 'scary moment'
Justin Bieber supported Hailey throughout the 'scary moment'. Picture: Alamy

"The right side of my face started drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out," Hailey said in the video.

The star recounted how her husband Justin Bieber immediately contacted emergency medics to come to her aid as she struggled to speak throughout the "mini-stroke".

Hailey told fans that once she was rushed to the hospital she "was pretty much back to normal" and the doctors concluded that she wasn't having a stroke.

Whilst she was under examination, they uncovered that a blood clot had travelled to her brain, something that could be the result of a PFO – a hole in the heart that typically closes after birth in most cases.

Hailey Bieber got candid about her health struggles
Hailey Bieber got candid about her health struggles. Picture: Hailey Bieber/Instagram/Alamy
Hailey Bieber shared a photo from hospital
Hailey Bieber shared a photo from hospital. Picture: Hailey Beiber/Instagram

She revealed that upon the doctors' recommendation, she went forward with the operation to have the opening in her heart closed –  which was between 12 and 13 millimetres long. The 25-year-old thankfully shared that the procedure went "very smoothly".

Hailey was transparent about how her anxiety made the health scare harder to deal with, saying: "The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed.

"That I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life," she said to the camera.

Shortly after news broke of the medical emergency, it was reported that Justin never left Hailey's side throughout.

She capped off the video on a poignant note, saying: "If there's anybody that watches this that has gone through the same thing or something similar, I definitely really empathize with you and I understand how life-altering and scary it is."

