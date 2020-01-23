Juice WRLD's Cause Of Death Confirmed As Accidental Oxycodone & Codeine Overdose

Juice WRLD died in December. Picture: PA

The reason behind Juice WRLD's death has been revealed as an accidental overdose.

Juice WRLD's cause of death has been confirmed.

Cook County Medical Examiner's Office issued a statement, writing: "Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. The manner of death is accident."

'Lucid Dreams' Rapper Juice WRLD Has Reportedly Passed Away Aged 21 After Suffering A Seizure

The 'Lucid Dreams' rapper died on December 8, just days after celebrating his 21st birthday.

It all began when the star, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, became ill at Midway airport in Chicago, following a flight from LA.

According to a TMZ report, he was 'still conscious' after having convulsions in the airport.

It was reported that paramedics spent 40 minutes trying to save him before rushing him to hospital for treatment.

He was then pronounced dead upon arrival, with initial tests of the cause of death coming back inconclusive.

The federal authorities also found six bottles of liquid codeine, three firearms and 41 bags of suspected marijuana after the 'Bandit' rapper's plane landed.

Juice WRLD died shortly after his 21st birthday. Picture: Instagram

Everyone filled the comments with love for Juice WRLD. Picture: Instagram

Juice WRLD's family shared a tribute to fans in an Instagram post after the cause of death was established, penning: "From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank each and every one of you for your undivided adoration and love for Juice.

"You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever.

"We plan to honor Juice’s talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon. Love Juice’s Family and team at Grade A."

