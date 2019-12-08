Breaking News

'Lucid Dreams' Rapper Juice WRLD Has Reportedly Passed Away Aged 21 After Suffering A Seizure

Juice WRLD reportedly dies aged 21. Picture: Getty Images

American rapper and singer Juice WRLD has reportedly passed away after suffering a seizure in an airport in Chicago, with tributes flooding the internet for the 21-year-old.

American rapper and singer, Juice WRLD, has reportedly passed away age 21 after suffering a seizure in an airport in Chicago, according to multiple online publications, including TMZ.

The 'Bandit' star, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was said to be walking through Chicago’s Midway airport when he suffered a seizure and was rushed to hospitals as various witnesses looked on.

TMZ reports 'he was still conscious when he was rushed to a hospital. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital' and they currently say the cause of death is not clear.

Jarad Anthony Higgins was only 21 years old. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZyFVDAmdUW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 8, 2019

The star rose to fame with his song 'Lucid Dreams' in 2018, and had another hit with Ellie Goulding in 2019, 'Hate Me' which has racked up 48 million YouTube views in just a few months.

Tributes to the star are already flooding in online, calling the news 'heartbreaking' and others asking if the reports are true.

One user wrote, "Juice WRLD was just 21 years old...damn it's so hard to believe that he's not alive anymore. RIP and I'll keep him & his family in my prayer" and another said, "RIP...genuine legend."



Juice Wrld was just 21 years old...damn it's so hard to believe that he's not alive anymore. RIP and I'll keep him & his family in my prayer :( — 🌻amrita🌻 (@SUGAMINIEE) December 8, 2019

Omg Juice Wrld passed away? This is honestly just heartbreaking...may he rest in peace. My deepest condolences go out to his friends and family. — Zee ★ (@CalicoChanel) December 8, 2019

No official statement has been released either by authorities or from his team or family, as information is still being processed.

