Jourdan Dunn: Age, Job & Net Worth Of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Guest Judge

28 January 2021, 15:00

Jourdan Dunn is set to make her debut appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Jourdan Dunn is set to make her debut appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: Instagram

Jourdan Dunn is set to be the latest celebrity guest judge on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and here’s what we know about her, including her age, job, net worth and boyfriend.

Jourdan Dunn is one of the all-star guest judges on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

With over a decade’s worth of experience in in the fashion industry, it goes without saying that fans are excited for her to be joining the show.

All Of The Celebrity Guest Judges On RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 2

But how old is Jourdan Dunn? What’s her job and how much is the celeb judge worth?

Here’s what we know…

How old is Jourdan Dunn?

Jourdan was born on August 3, 1990, making her 30 years old.

Jourdan Dunn will appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK this month
Jourdan Dunn will appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK this month. Picture: Instagram

What is Jourdan Dunn’s job?

Those of you into fashion will know that the star is a well-known supermodel.

She was discovered at only 16 years old and has been slaying catwalks ever since!

The London-born beauty has worked with huge names in the industry and is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret and Maybelline, amongst many other brands.

Jourdan has also dabbled in acting, playing parts in films such as Zoolander 2.

Jourdan Dunn has been modelling for 14 years
Jourdan Dunn has been modelling for 14 years. Picture: PA

What is Jourdan Dunn’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star is worth roughly $13million (£9.5million), which can be attributed to her work in the modelling and entertainment industry.

Who is Jourdan Dunn’s fiancé?

Jourdan announced last year that she got engaged to her boyfriend, Dion Hamilton.

Her beau is a rapper, fashion designer and entrepreneur, according to reports.

The supermodel first announced her relationship with Dion on Instagram back in 2019, naming him her ‘life partner’.

Sharing a picture with her son from a previous relationship, Riley, and Dion, she penned: “2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless [praying emoji] [heart emoji].”

You can catch Jourdan on RuPaul's Drag Race UK on Thursday, January 28!

