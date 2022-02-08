How Joel Corry Went From Geordie Shore To BRITs Nominee

8 February 2022, 17:19

Joel Corry's career evolution...
Joel Corry's career evolution... Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Joel Corry has gone from strength to strength in his music career – here's how he became one of the hottest DJs around!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joel Corry has undoubtedly dominated the charts with bop after bop – but how did he get to where he is?

If you didn't know, the DJ got his start on none other than the television show Geordie Shore!

WATCH: Joel Corry Breaks Epic Guinness World Record at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Since his reality TV days, the 'Head & Heart' musician has made quite the name for himself in the music industry.

Here's the lowdown on Joel's career, from his Geordie Shore roots to his skyrocketing discography...

Joel Corry has an impressive discography
Joel Corry has an impressive discography. Picture: Alamy

Joel Corry got his start on MTV's Geordie Shore

The 'OUT OUT' musician joined the cast of the Newcastle based reality series in its second season.

In total he spent several years on the show, featuring in exposed until season five in 2013!

Joel's storyline on the MTV hit followed his relationship with his then-girlfriend and co-star Sophie Kasaei.

It was only a couple of years later that he started releasing his bangers...

Joel Corry has been dominating the charts in recent years
Joel Corry has been dominating the charts in recent years. Picture: Alamy

Joel Corry makes a jump to producing music

The DJ and producer kicked off his discography with 'Back Again' in 2015 – he's released an endless stream of earworms ever since!

Between 2015 and 2018 he released an impressive 12 songs, however, it was the following year that Joel's star reach new heights...

Joel kicks off his chart domination with 'Sorry'

Joel released 'Sorry' in 2019, starting his streak of constant bops!

Mega-hits such as 'Head & Heart', 'Lonely' and 'Out Out' soon followed, making him a bonified DJ star on the scene.

He's collaborated with the likes of Mabel, Raye, David Guetta, Charlie XCX and Saweetie – talk about an impressive list of creative partners!

Joel continued to skyrocket in 2021 with tracks like 'Bed' and 'I Wish' – and we can't get enough!

Joel Corry receives 2022 BRITs nomination

Joel received not one nomination but two at the BRIT Awards 2022!

The producer is in the running for the coveted categories Song Of The Year and Best Dance Act.

His collaboration with Raye and David Guetta, 'BED', could take the title of best song...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the red carpet looks from the 2022 BRITs

The BRITs 2022: From Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran To KSI & Adele - All The Red Carpet Looks

BRIT Award nominations 2022

Complete List Of BRITs Nominations & Winners 2022 – From Adele To Dave

Adele has sparked engagement rumours

Adele Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Wears Diamond Ring At The BRITs 2022

Emma Corrin took to the stage at the 2022 BRITs

Emma Corrin Makes Surprise Appearance At BRITs 2022

Fans support Anne-Marie after her mid-performance trip

Anne-Marie Posts Funny Message After On Stage Stumble At The BRITs

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran are close friends

Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox’s Relationship & How They Became Friends

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star