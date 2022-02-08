How Joel Corry Went From Geordie Shore To BRITs Nominee

Joel Corry's career evolution... Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Joel Corry has gone from strength to strength in his music career – here's how he became one of the hottest DJs around!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joel Corry has undoubtedly dominated the charts with bop after bop – but how did he get to where he is?

If you didn't know, the DJ got his start on none other than the television show Geordie Shore!

WATCH: Joel Corry Breaks Epic Guinness World Record at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Since his reality TV days, the 'Head & Heart' musician has made quite the name for himself in the music industry.

Here's the lowdown on Joel's career, from his Geordie Shore roots to his skyrocketing discography...

Joel Corry has an impressive discography. Picture: Alamy

Joel Corry got his start on MTV's Geordie Shore

The 'OUT OUT' musician joined the cast of the Newcastle based reality series in its second season.

In total he spent several years on the show, featuring in exposed until season five in 2013!

Joel's storyline on the MTV hit followed his relationship with his then-girlfriend and co-star Sophie Kasaei.

It was only a couple of years later that he started releasing his bangers...

Joel Corry has been dominating the charts in recent years. Picture: Alamy

Joel Corry makes a jump to producing music

The DJ and producer kicked off his discography with 'Back Again' in 2015 – he's released an endless stream of earworms ever since!

Between 2015 and 2018 he released an impressive 12 songs, however, it was the following year that Joel's star reach new heights...

Joel kicks off his chart domination with 'Sorry'

Joel released 'Sorry' in 2019, starting his streak of constant bops!

Mega-hits such as 'Head & Heart', 'Lonely' and 'Out Out' soon followed, making him a bonified DJ star on the scene.

He's collaborated with the likes of Mabel, Raye, David Guetta, Charlie XCX and Saweetie – talk about an impressive list of creative partners!

Joel continued to skyrocket in 2021 with tracks like 'Bed' and 'I Wish' – and we can't get enough!

Christmas came early @BRITs 🎅



2 x BRIT Award nominations absolutely buzzing 🥳



Alongside amazing artists in the Dance category 🙌



BED is up for Best Song…so proud of this record! Congrats to my friends @RAYE & @DavidGuetta ❤️



See you guys on February 8th 2022 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/cNWdaHdR6u — Joel Corry (@JoelCorry) December 18, 2021

Joel Corry receives 2022 BRITs nomination

Joel received not one nomination but two at the BRIT Awards 2022!

The producer is in the running for the coveted categories Song Of The Year and Best Dance Act.

His collaboration with Raye and David Guetta, 'BED', could take the title of best song...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital