WATCH: Joel Corry Breaks Epic Guinness World Record at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

By Capital FM

Forget having a number one single, Joel Corry said it was the "biggest moment" of his life when he broke a Guinness World Record at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball...and he's not 'Sorry' about it!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

'Out Out' singer Joel Corry, who is a familiar face at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, took on a festive world record attempt backstage with Capital Evening presenter Jimmy Hill.

He was challenged by Jimmy to beat the world record for the most Christmas crackers pulled in 30 seconds.

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player

Joel Corry attempting the Guinness World Record for most Christmas crackers pulled in 30 seconds. Picture: Alamy

The official record, which was only set this week, was 35 Christmas crackers - meaning Joel needed to pull more than one per second - yes PER SECOND!

But this was no challenge for Joel, who was confident in his Christmas cracker pulling ability.

He told Jimmy he had always been a lover of the Guinness World Records, adding it has been his "dream" since he was a kid to get into the infamous book.

"I used to get it every year and I've even asked for it this Christmas," said Joel. "So I need my name in there."

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Joel Corry attempting the Guinness World Record for Joel Corry attempting the Guinness World Record for most Christmas crackers pulled in 30 seconds.most Christmas crackers pulled in 30 seconds. Picture: Alamy

"We're not just doing this for the radio, we're not doing this for the internet, this is a real life world record attempt right now," Jimmy explained.

"If he gets this will he go in the book Sophia?"

Sophia, a Guinness World Record adjudicator who was live in the studio, replied: "Potentially - I will make a case to the editors."

"I think I can do it," Joel said confidently as he prepared to take on the challenge.

*Cue the tension in the studio*

And in true Joel style - just like his 2019 JBB performance - the DJ stepped up to the plate and did not disappoint, ploughing through the crackers with some even flying off the table.

It was then down to Sophia to do the all important counting, checking that each one had cracked properly and could be included.

Drum roll please...

Hayley May, Joel Corry and Harlee arrive at day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London's O2 Arena. Picture: Alamy

He smashed it! Joel managed to pull a whopping 40 Christmas crackers in 30 seconds to become a new Guinness World Record holder.

Is there anything the 'Sorry' singer can't do?

Speaking to Jimmy shortly afterwards, Joel jumped into the air like a kid at Christmas as he was presented with his official certificate.

"This is a dream come true," he cheered.

"This is the biggest moment of my life, forget about having a number one single, this is what it's all about."

Joel will take to the stage at The O2 on Sunday evening alongside the likes of JLS, Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.