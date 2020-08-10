Strictly Star Joe Sugg To Star In BBC Drama 'The Syndicate' In First Major TV Role

10 August 2020, 15:58

Joe Sugg set to star in BBC drama 'The Syndicate'
Joe Sugg set to star in BBC drama 'The Syndicate'. Picture: PA/Instagram @joe_sugg

Strictly's Joe Sugg is venturing into acting as he lands a role in upcoming BBC drama 'The Syndicate' as he prepares for his first TV acting gig

Joe Sugg has already charmed audiences on Strictly and Celebrity Bake Off and is now turning to acting, having landed himself a role in upcoming BBC drama The Syndicate and is taking his career change 'very seriously', according to this publication.

What is Joe Sugg's Net Worth And How Long Has The YouTube Star Been Dating Strictly’s Dianne Buswell?

The 28-year-old YouTuber is set to start filming very soon in the drama written by Kay Mellor about a group of supermarket workers who win the lottery and their lives are changed forever.

Joe is said to be playing 'a budding musician named Sam' struggling to make it official with his one-and-off girlfriend Roxy, who is played by Stella actress Taj Atwal. 

A TV insider told the publication: "His Strictly success demonstrated that his popularity isn’t limited to online, and opened up a host of new opportunities for him, including the chance to act."

"He knows he has a lot to prove and is taking this latest career turn very seriously."

"Just like when he was written off as a mere YouTuber on Strictly, he is looking forward to showing everyone what he is capable of."

Proving he really isn't afraid to try his hand at anything, Joe has already acted during a brief spell in West End stage musical, Waitress, but this will undoubtedly be his biggest role to date.

The star, who is in a relationship with his Strictly partner, Dianne Buswell, will act along the likes of Kym Marsh, Neil Morrisey and Inbetweeners star, Emily Head.

We can't wait to see what he brings to the screen not playing himself, and we know so many of his fans are excited by the news too!

> Download Our App For All The Latest YouTube News

More News

See more More News

Fans of After We Collided shared what they expected to see from the Netflix sequel

After We Collided: 5 Things Fans Want To See From New Netflix Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford & Dylan Sprouse
All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Baby Girl Delilah, To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

Love Island

Nikki Tutorials confirms armed robbery at house in The Netherlands

YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials Confirms 'Biggest Nightmare' After Armed Robbery At Home In Netherlands
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been relaxing in Ibiza

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Look Incredible In New Ibiza Holiday Photos
Cara and Nathan welcomed their baby girl last month. But what's her name?

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Reveal Baby Girl’s Name

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards revealed how she and Alex celebrate their successes

Perrie Edwards Reveals The Cute Way She And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Celebrate Each Other’s Achievements

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters