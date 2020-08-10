Strictly Star Joe Sugg To Star In BBC Drama 'The Syndicate' In First Major TV Role

Joe Sugg set to star in BBC drama 'The Syndicate'. Picture: PA/Instagram @joe_sugg

Strictly's Joe Sugg is venturing into acting as he lands a role in upcoming BBC drama 'The Syndicate' as he prepares for his first TV acting gig

Joe Sugg has already charmed audiences on Strictly and Celebrity Bake Off and is now turning to acting, having landed himself a role in upcoming BBC drama The Syndicate and is taking his career change 'very seriously', according to this publication.

What is Joe Sugg's Net Worth And How Long Has The YouTube Star Been Dating Strictly’s Dianne Buswell?

The 28-year-old YouTuber is set to start filming very soon in the drama written by Kay Mellor about a group of supermarket workers who win the lottery and their lives are changed forever.

Joe is said to be playing 'a budding musician named Sam' struggling to make it official with his one-and-off girlfriend Roxy, who is played by Stella actress Taj Atwal.

A TV insider told the publication: "His Strictly success demonstrated that his popularity isn’t limited to online, and opened up a host of new opportunities for him, including the chance to act."

"He knows he has a lot to prove and is taking this latest career turn very seriously."

"Just like when he was written off as a mere YouTuber on Strictly, he is looking forward to showing everyone what he is capable of."

Proving he really isn't afraid to try his hand at anything, Joe has already acted during a brief spell in West End stage musical, Waitress, but this will undoubtedly be his biggest role to date.

The star, who is in a relationship with his Strictly partner, Dianne Buswell, will act along the likes of Kym Marsh, Neil Morrisey and Inbetweeners star, Emily Head.

We can't wait to see what he brings to the screen not playing himself, and we know so many of his fans are excited by the news too!

