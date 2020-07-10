JLS Postpone Reunion Tour & Announce New Dates

JLS have announced new dates for their postponed reunion tour which will now take place in 2021. Picture: PA images

JLS have postponed their reunion tour and announced new dates.

JLS have announced their 2020 reunion tour has been postponed until 2021.

Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, JG Gill and Oritsé Williams confirmed the news on Friday morning.

JLS have postponed their highly-anticipated reunion tour. Picture: PA images

They shared a statement on Instagram, stating that they’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule as it’s ’such a monumental moment’ for the band and they want to make sure they can ‘give the best show possible’.

The post read: “With regret we’ve had to make the decision to reschedule our JLS #BeatAgainTour to June 2021 as ensuring the safety of our incredible fans, crew and venue staff is our main priority.

“Our reunion tour is such a monumental moment for us as a band that we want to make sure we are able to give the best show possible. Given the amount of time and preparation it takes to produce an event of such scale we’ve had to postpone to a time that permits us to do so.

“All tickets will be valid for the new dates, please contact your point of purchase for more information.

We can’t wait to see you all next year and thank you for your patience and endless support. It’s all love.”

Fans rushed to the comments to send well wishes to the boys and thanked them for giving them plenty of notice.

One wrote: “It's ok boys, we will all love you and we respect what you have to do. See you next year.”

Another added: “Thank you for giving enough notice and getting new dates arranged beforehand.”

JLS announced their comeback earlier this year with a surprise announcement.

It read: “What’s up everyone?? We are so happy to announce that we are BACK!!” reads a note on their website.

“2020 felt like the right time as it marks a lot of important anniversaries for us... It’s the 12th anniversary of JLS being a group, the 11th anniversary of our debut album release and 10 years since we became the Best British Breakthrough Act at the Brits!! So, since there is so much for us to celebrate, we decided there was one thing we just HAD to do… GO ON TOUR!!”

The band were due to hit the road in November and had 28 dates scheduled in UK and Ireland.

