How To Get A JLS Hoodie As The Group Confirm 2020 Comeback Tour

JLS have confirmed they’re embarking on a comeback tour at the end of 2020.

JLS stars Marvin Humes, Aston Merrigold, JB Gill, and Oritsé Williams have just announced they’re reuniting for a massive UK tour, which kicks off in November 2020.

The pop stars, who had bangers including ‘Beat Again’, ‘Everybody In Love’, and ‘One Shot’, delighted fans when they announced their return, confirming dates in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle and so much more.

After hearing the news, fans are keen to get their hands on tickets to see the stars, who came second on The X Factor in 2008, and they’re already digging out their old merchandise.

JLS' tour kicks off in November. Picture: Official Tour Image

People are also now scrambling to nab those iconic JLS hoodies – which came in red, blue, green, and yellow to represent each member – after the boyband came to an end in 2013.

How can you get a JLS hoodie?

Okay think I need to search for my green JLS jumper... I need a tickettttt #JLS #REUNION pic.twitter.com/VCylFfXDKa — rhian (@rhian67645909) February 12, 2020

There are plenty of second hand JLS tour hoodies being sold on eBay, but we’re pretty sure that as the boys’ tour inches closer there will be a brand new collection of merchandise for fans to get their hands on.

It wouldn’t be a JLS concert without a sea of multi-coloured hoodies for the boys to look out on!

During the height of their fame, Marvin, Aston, Oritsé, and JB put their name to a range of merchandise including dolls and perfume.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for updates on their 2020 tour merch.

Meanwhile, many loyal fans are digging out the jumpers they bought years ago in the hope they can still squeeze into them!

Tickets for their comeback tour will be available here from Friday 21 February.

