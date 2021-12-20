JLS' Ortisé Williams Just Proposed To His Girlfriend In The Sweetest Way

20 December 2021, 11:27

Ortisé put together an amazing proposal
Ortisé put together an amazing proposal. Picture: Kazz Kumar/Instagram
Ortisé Williams just got engaged to girlfriend Kazz Kumar after he planned the most elaborate proposal!

JLS' Ortisé Williams' heart was beating again as he revealed that his girlfriend Kazz Kumar is now his fiancé!

The 35-year-old star dished the details on the proposal in his latest interview, revealing that a lot of planning went into the big event.

Ortisé sat down with Hello! Magazine to announce his incredible engagement news, saying that he is ‘on cloud nine' after Kaz accepted his show-stopping proposal.

Ortisé proposed to Kaz in an elaborate display
Ortisé proposed to Kaz in an elaborate display. Picture: Ortisé Williams/Instagram

The 'Eternal Love' singer confessed that he popped the question whilst on the road during JLS's comeback tour, the pair had previously remained tight-lipped since getting engaged back in October.

He told the publication: "I went all in. I commissioned photographers, videographers and made up a timesheet and mood-boards."

The elaborate proposal took place at a hotel whilst Ortisé had a day between concerts on tour, he told Kazz that they were doing a motorbike themed photoshoot ahead of Valentine's day.

"Harley-Davidson were in on it too and provided the bikes and jackets and lanyards," he revealed that he'd gone all out for the special relationship milestone.

Ortisé Williams and Kazz Kumar got engaged in October
Ortisé Williams and Kazz Kumar got engaged in October. Picture: Kazz Kumar/Instagram

He also gifted his beau a 'one-in-a-universe' ring complete with a pink sapphire crystal flown in from Sri Lanka – talk about romantic!

The hitmaker couldn't contain his excitement: "We’re on cloud nine – or should I say nine trillion?"

Of course, Ortisé told his JLS bandmates about his new fiancé status, saying to the magazine: "The boys are over the moon for both of us.

"They’re a big part of my family – and now Kazz’s family."

Kaz gushed over her new fiancé to the tabloid: "I knew from our very first date that I wanted to be with Oritsé for the rest of my life. He's so different from everyone else. He's the sweetest man and the kindest soul in the entire world."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

