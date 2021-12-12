Capital's Jingle Bell Ball: Marvin Humes Shares Cute Moment His Kids Joined JLS On Stage

12 December 2021, 19:11 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 19:41

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Marvin Humes has shared the adorable moment his kids got on stage during the JLS tour during his backstage interview at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball...so cute!

Capital host Marvin Humes was asked by The Breakfast Show's Roman Kemp about the emotional moment his kids joined him on stage during Sunday's Capital Jingle Bell Ball, where JLS are set to take to the stage ahead of Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran, who is closing the weekend.

Marvin told Roman his kids "got really emotional".

JLS with Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby.
JLS with Roman Kemp, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby. Picture: Alamy
JLS on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
JLS on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Getty

"Do you know why? Because they wanted to stay on and sing with us.

"They literally just came on for a photo and they actually thought that they were going to be singing and dancing.

"We were like no - get off the stage!"

Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay erupted into 'awwwwwws' and naturally the whole room joined in.

"This is our time," joked Marvin.

JLS backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.
JLS backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

JLS, which is made up of Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams and JB Gill, also received a present during the backstage interview.

It included the very tops they wore - in the signature yellow, red, pink and blue - from their first EVER X Factor performance back in 2008.

The four friends have since rekindled after taking a break to pursue other things and start families.

They told Roman, Sian and Sonny that three years ago they had "no plan" to be back together - and now here they are, ready to perform AGAIN at the ball.

