WATCH: Liam Payne Shares Memories Of One Direction Together At #CapitalJBB

Remembering his time together with 1D, Liam Payne congratulated his bandmates for (nearly) holding the record for most appearances at Capital's Balls.

Liam Payne has joined One Direction bandmates onstage tonnes of times, including at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Whilst the 'LP1' popstar was performing his hits on his own this year, that didn't stop him from reminiscing about his days performing with the band a few years ago.

Liam spoke to Jimmy backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

As Capital Evening Show presenter Jimmy Hill spoke to the 26-year-old star backstage before his performance, Liam revealed that he's up there with take that as the artists who have performed the most times at Capital's Balls.

He said: "With the boys we did this 22 times, which is joint with Take That for the record of the most, which aggravated me quite a bit!"

Jimmy laughed and quipped: "Why didn't you just do 23?!" and Liam agreed that they should've just done that to grab the title.

Liam looked stylish in denim on the red carpet. Picture: PA

When asked if they had the same dressing room every year when in the band, Liam explained: "We had the same dressing room for the first two, but as the venue grew and we did, we got own ones."

"We expanded to get friends and family in, adding loads to our entourage", he joked.

1D fans are always hopping for a reunion, and seeing as his former bandmate Harry Styles is also performing tonight, there could be a chance of a run-in.

Liam reminisced over his and the 1D boys' appearances at JBB. Picture: PA

Liam kicked off tonight's Jingle Bell Ball with his hit Strip that Down, before performing Familiar, Get Low, Bedroom Floor, before finish off with his newest single Stack It Up.

> Get Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Jingle Bell Ball News!