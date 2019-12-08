WATCH: AJ Tracey Bonds With Drake Over Being Left On Read 'Multiple Times' At #CapitalJBB

The rapper admitted that he's slid into a few famous DM's and that it 'hurt' being ignored.

AJ Tracey's one of the biggest rappers of the moment but apparently even that won't protect you from the dreaded double blue ticks, as he's had his fair share of rejection.

Speaking backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball to Capital Evenings presenter Jimmy Hill, the 25-year-old revealed that "it hurts" when he shoots his shot only to be aired after sliding into the DMs.

The Ladbroke Grove hitmaker opened about how gutting it is to be left on read. Picture: PA

He's also been bonding with no other than Drake about their apparently lack of success when it comes to messaging women (hard to believe those two have any trouble getting replies), and explained that they could "just relate" to each other.

Jimmy asked the rapper: " I saw recently that you were bonding with Drake over being left on read?"

And AJ, real name Che Grant, replied: "We could just relate you know, when you send that message and shoot your shot and they look at the message and ignore it, it hurts, it hurts."

Drake and AJ have a few things in common... one of which is bad luck sliding into the DMs. Picture: PA

"I know that feeling" replied Jimmy.

But AJ didn't seem too disappointed with those blue ticks, continuing: "it happens to the best of us, the double blue tick of death.

"It’s even worse when you then see afterwards in person and you’re just like… yup."

That awkward moment when you've been utterly pied by someone definitely hurts more when you have to see them in the flash after, and in the celebrity world we're sure it happens a lot.

The star spoke to Jimmy backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: PA

Jimmy asked: "Has anyone famous ever done it to you?"

To which AJ replied: "yes, I wish I could tell you who, but yeah it’s happened multiple times.

"Oh yeah, we’re all human."

