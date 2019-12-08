Jingle Bell Ball 2019: Anne-Marie Serves Zebra Print Fashion Goals On Red Carpet

Anne-Marie on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT is in full swing, and Anne-Marie will be kicking things off.

Anne-Marie is set to open Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT on Sunday 8 December with an incredible set you won’t want to miss.

But the ‘2002’ hitmaker took to our #CapitalJBB red carpet just before her performance to serve us a seriously fire look.

Wearing a Zebra-print suit, the 28-year-old's outfit features puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline along with a bow on the bodice.

Anne-Marie looks amazing on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Matching it with silver hoop earrings, fluffy black heels and a pendant necklace, we didn't expect anything less than amazing from the star.

Anne-Marie will be launching day two of the UK’s biggest party before the likes of Taylor Swift and Sam Smith take to the stage.

She has an incredible set planned for 16,000 of the Jingle Bell Ball’s partygoers at The O2, including her huge hits such as ‘So Lonely’ and ‘Rockabye’.

Anne-Marie posing on the red carpet. Picture: PA Images

Anne-Marie has promised to release her highly-anticipated new album in 2020, after the huge success of ‘Speak Your Mind’.

She’s previously collaborated with the likes of Rudimental, David Guetta and Lauv in the past, so we’re expecting some big things next year...

