Jesy Nelson Takes To The Stage In Red Leather Look

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole 11pm - 1:30am
11 December 2021, 22:23 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 22:35
Jesy Nelson donned a red on red look at the Jingle Bell Ball!
Jesy Nelson made her Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard debut as a solo act on Saturday, December 11, and she wowed the crowds!
She sang out her first single without the Little Mix ladies to a crowd of 16,000 at The O2 Arena and she made everyone's head turn with her electric ensemble.
Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2021
The 'Boyz' songstress wore a red-engine red number as she took to the stage.
The fiery get-up was a head-to-toe leather look that perfectly complimented her slew of back-up dancers.
She rose up from under the stage in a matching trench coat and sunglasses, that later revealed a meshy, strap adorned bodysuit – this star means business!
Jesy paired the look with loose-fitting trousers in the flame shade, and she even wore highlights in her cropped silver bob to tie in with the outfit!
The pop star is no stranger to the #CapitalJBB stage as she has performed countless times when she was a member of the now trio, Little Mix.
> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard