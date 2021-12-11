Jesy Nelson Takes To The Stage In Red Leather Look

Jesy Nelson wore a flame-infused look at the JBB. Picture: Alamy

Jesy Nelson donned a red on red look at the Jingle Bell Ball!

Jesy Nelson made her Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard debut as a solo act on Saturday, December 11, and she wowed the crowds!

She sang out her first single without the Little Mix ladies to a crowd of 16,000 at The O2 Arena and she made everyone's head turn with her electric ensemble.

The 'Boyz' songstress wore a red-engine red number as she took to the stage.

Jesy Nelson wore a leather number on the #CapitalJBB stage. Picture: Alamy

The 'Boyz' singer donned a daring outfit. Picture: Alamy

The fiery get-up was a head-to-toe leather look that perfectly complimented her slew of back-up dancers.

She rose up from under the stage in a matching trench coat and sunglasses, that later revealed a meshy, strap adorned bodysuit – this star means business!

Jesy Nelson wore red on red on red. Picture: Alamy

Jesy paired the look with loose-fitting trousers in the flame shade, and she even wore highlights in her cropped silver bob to tie in with the outfit!

The pop star is no stranger to the #CapitalJBB stage as she has performed countless times when she was a member of the now trio, Little Mix.

