Jesy Nelson Hires Little Mix Songwriter For Next Solo Single

Jesy Nelson has hired a songwriter who previously worked with Little Mix. Picture: Alamy / YouTube

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson is working with a Little Mix songwriter ahead of releasing new music, after debuting as a solo artist in 2021.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson continues to work on her solo music as rumours whirr that she has teamed up with a former Little Mix songwriter.

The 30-year-old star released her debut single 'Boyz' in October 2021, with fans eager to see a follow-up since.

Jesy Nelson Made Over £3Million After Leaving Little Mix

It's now been reported that the ex-Mixer has joined forces with Tayla Parx, who penned the girl group's mega-hit 'Sweet Melody' – the last single Jesy released as part of the band.

Jesy Nelson is writing the follow up to 'Boyz'. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

An insider revealed to the tabloids, that the pair have been writing in the studio in Los Angeles, gearing up for another release from the newly solo musician.

The source spilt on Tayla's writing chops: "She has an incredible track record when it comes to writing smash hits, so Jesy is hopeful they will be able to cook up something great together."

Parx, 28, has collected a hefty string of impressive credits, having written for everyone from Ariana Grande on her 'Positions' and 'Thank U, Next' albums to Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition'.

Tayla Parx has written for a slew of mega pop stars. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson is gearing up to the release of more music. Picture: Alamy

The tabloid was told: "They knew each other via industry friends, so it seemed like a no-brainer to reach out and get her on board.

"It’s been a tough few months for Jesy but it finally feels like things have turned a corner," the source continued.

We're eager to see what Jesy and Tayla will come up with as the songstress teases more time spent in the recording studio...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital