WATCH: Jesy Nelson On Her First Jingle Bell Ball Without Little Mix

By Capital FM

This year's Capital Jingle Bell Ball will be Jesy Nelson's seventh time performing at the star-studded event – but this year she will be flying solo...for the first time!

'Boyz' singer Jesy Nelson - who is no stranger to #CapitalJBB - will take to The O2 stage ahead of Justin Bieber on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Dressed in an incredible orange fluffy jacket and speaking to Capital Evening presenter Jimmy Hill backstage, Jesy Nelson said she "loves" performing at the ball – with tonight being one of many of her JBB performances.

WACTH: Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

In previous years Jesy had been singing alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall as part of the award-winning girlband Little Mix.

*Mixers sob uncontrollably*

Jesy Nelson worked a fiery orange look on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Jimmy told the singer, who has since launched a successful solo career, that tonight's show will be her seventh time performing - yes SEVENTH!

This means she is the artist who has performed the most at Jingle Bell Balls – what a queen!

Jesy Nelson at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

Jimmy asked the 'Boyz' singer: "Previously you have done it with the girls and this is your first one as a solo artist, does it feel very different?

"Is it more nerve wracking?"

Jesy replied: "No. I've been very calm today and it's really shocked me to be honest, because normally i've got a bag of nerves. But I don't know if it's going to hit me as I'm coming up the riser.

"For me - and it sounds really cringey but an arena is like my home - that's where I feel the most confident. I'm excited."

Fans at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

She thanked Capital for having her all of these years and for - as she described it - "putting up with her".

Jesy will be performing her single 'Boyz' which she recorded with Nicki Minaj and released in October and fans can't wait to hear her solo hit live along with 16,00 at The O2!

