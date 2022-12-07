Jesy Nelson Looks Loved Up With New Boyfriend

The lowdown on Jesy Nelson's new relationship. Picture: Zion Foster/Jesy Nelson/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has been repeatedly spotted with a rumoured new boyfriend, who is Zion Foster and how long have the pair been dating?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jesy Nelson took her new love public as she was spotted on a date night with her new boyfriend!

The Little Mix star allegedly began dating rapper Zion Foster last month and on December 6 they were photographed out and about as they partied in central London.

Unearthed Video Shows How Little Mix Were Really Formed

The 31-year-old seemingly confirmed the romance during the night out as snaps surfaced of the musicians in a club packing on the PDA.

Partygoers who saw the loved-up pair revealed to the tabloids that they slipped into the trendy Mayfair party spot and even kissed on the dance floor.

Jesy Nelson is dating a new man. Picture: Alamy

The source told the publication: "The club was packed but Jesy and Zion only had eyes for each other."

Despite getting cosy, the singer and rapper haven't formally announced their relationship, but apparently, they are smitten!

"They may not have officially put a label on things but they couldn't keep their hands off each other," the insider explained, "it was pretty clear they are both really into each other."

Rumours that Jesy had found a new beau first surfaced in November, with the tabloid reporting that Zion – who is best known for his tracks 'Letter To A Broken Heart' and 'SEÑORITA' – had gone a luxurious holiday with the pop star.

Jesy posted a picture of a gift from her boyfriend. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy reportedly whisked her new partner off to a romantic getaway in Jamaica but the new couple decided not to share any photos to social media as the relationship is still new.

At the time a source said: "It's early days and there is definitely no label on things but Jesy and Zion have grown close in recent weeks."

The 'BOYZ' songstress teased her new romance on Instagram when she shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of flowers that were assumed to be from her new flame. She captioned the post: "I'm a lucky girl."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital