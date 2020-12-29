Jessie J Shares 'Truth' Behind Meniere’s Disease Diagnosis

29 December 2020, 14:07

Jessie J was told she has Meniere's disease
Jessie J was told she has Meniere's disease. Picture: Getty / Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie J had to visit an ear hospital on Christmas Eve after suffering dizzy spells and deafness, later revealing she has Meniere’s syndrome.

Jessie J revealed her Meniere’s disease diagnosis in a recent Instagram live after being struck down with the ear condition just before Christmas.

Meniere’s disease can cause sudden dizzy spells, vertigo and loss of hearing.

WATCH: Jessie J Belted Out 'Bang Bang' In Living Room Concert & It's Giving People Life

Luckily, Jessie was seen to quickly on Christmas Eve after going to an ear hospital where she was given medicine to ease the symptoms.

Jessie J began feeling dizzy on Christmas Eve
Jessie J began feeling dizzy on Christmas Eve. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

A few days after being struck with the condition she took to Instagram for a live video, but said “the media took three words from this live and created a very dramatic version of the truth”.

She’s since spoken in full detail about when she became unwell, after speculation surfaced in the tabloids around her ordeal.

In the video Jessie explained she felt like she was completely deaf in one ear and walked into a door, but is now beginning to feel better after seeking medical advice.

The singer continued: “I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this because this is the truth. I don’t want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened.”

She said the condition means she’s finding it hard to sing loudly and she misses singing “around anyone.”

