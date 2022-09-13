Why Jennifer Coolidge Is Trending After Her First Ever Emmys Win

Jennifer Coolidge's Emmys speech has been the talk of the internet. Picture: Getty/HBO

By Hayley Habbouchi

Jennifer Coolidge scooped her first-ever Emmys win for her role in HBO’s The White Lotus.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmys win left us all ecstatic as the actress took home her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Tanya in HBO’s The White Lotus.

After a string of iconic roles over the years, her fans and peers were thrilled to see Jennifer take home the well-deserved Emmy.

However, following her win on the night, she quickly became a trending topic online for one reason in particular; she was rushed off stage during her winner’s speech.

Whilst she was thanking a list of names who had a hand in the production of The White Lotus, music began playing as Jennifer repeatedly kept saying ‘wait, hold on’, before jokingly dancing along to the music.

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya in The White Lotus. Picture: HBO

Jennifer Coolidge took home her first Emmy for her role in The White Lotus. Picture: Getty

Not only were fans left furious over Jennifer being rushed through her first Emmy win speech, but mainly due to her well-respected role in the series which led to her win.

Many were quick to point out that despite her previous roles being career-changing and iconic roles, her portrayal of Tanya in The White Lotus has been branded as ‘wonderful’ and ‘impressive’.

It didn’t take long for hundreds of people to criticise the ‘disrespectful’ way she was rushed along, whilst others simultaneously applauded the actress for the highly-deserved award.

“Jennifer Coolidge finally being recognised and winning her first ever Emmy is the only news I need to see on my TL today thank you very much,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Jennifer Coolidge finally being recognised and winning her first ever Emmy is the only news I need to see on my TL today thank you very much https://t.co/bNaPUtLH0B — J ✨ (@JoshuaLSpeers) September 13, 2022

whoever played jennifer coolidge off to hit the road jack will never see heaven #Emmys2022 — alex (@alex_abads) September 13, 2022

AFTER DECADES IN THE INDUSTRY WITH MOSTLY HUMP-THE-FURNITURE-ESQUE PARTS JENNIFER COOLIDGE FINALLY GOT THE ROLE OF A LIFETIME WITH THE WHITE LOTUS AND EVEN EARNED AN EMMY NOMINATION AND WIN FOR THE ROLE AND THEN THE TELEVISION ACADEMY HAD THE AUDACITY TO PLAY HER OFF. pic.twitter.com/yuiRJBbGmn — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) September 13, 2022

“Whoever played jennifer coolidge off to hit the road jack will never see heaven,” tweeted another.

Another passionately adde: “AFTER DECADES IN THE INDUSTRY WITH MOSTLY HUMP-THE-FURNITURE-ESQUE PARTS JENNIFER COOLIDGE FINALLY GOT THE ROLE OF A LIFETIME WITH THE WHITE LOTUS AND EVEN EARNED AN EMMY NOMINATION AND WIN FOR THE ROLE AND THEN THE TELEVISION ACADEMY HAD THE AUDACITY TO PLAY HER OFF.”

Jennifer has previously played roles in classic romcoms such as Legally Blonde and A Cinderella Story as well as notably taking on the iconic role of Stifler’s mom in the American Pie film series.

