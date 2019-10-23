Jenna Dewan Reveals How Her & Channing Tatum's Marriage Ended

Jenna Dewan reveals details from her & Channing Tatum's break up. Picture: PA

Channing Tatum's ex wife Jenna Dewan has revealed how their nine year marriage came to an end and the shock of discovering Jessie J & Channing Tatum's relationship in her new book.

Channing Tatum's ex wife Jenna Dewan has revealed how their nine year marriage came to an end in her new book, detailing how they split the night before she began hosting duties on World Of Dance, and was 'somehow able' to keep it a secret throughout filming.

Jenna, who met Channing when they starred in Step Up (2006), confesses in her book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in The Everyday:

"I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter...first and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting."

The pair announced their split in April 2018, and Jenna has since moved on with 43 actor Steve Kazee, and they recently revealed they're expecting their first child together!

In her book, the 38-year-old dancer and actress also admitted she had no idea Channing was dating Jessie J until they went public with their relationship in November of 2018 when the 'Price Tag' singer was spotted at his Magic Mike XXL show in London.

She wrote: "There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship...I felt blindsided."

Jenna continued to admit she wrote out a string of tweets, deciding to delete them and 'choose grace' over a public statement on his new relationship.

"‘Instead of reacting the way I wanted… I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment?"

The pair have, however, appeared to be on good terms whilst they co-parent their five-year-old daughter, Evelyn, despite the revelation he did not inform her of his new relationship with the pop star.

