Jeffree Star Accuses Boyfriend Andre Marhold Of ‘Stealing From Him’

Jeffree Star only recently went public with his new boyfriend Andre Marhold, and things have already come to a messy end.

Jeffree Star has split from basketball player Andre Marhold after accusing him of stealing from him.

Just one month after going public with Andre and defending their relationship from rumours it was fake, Jeffree accused Andre of ‘taking stuff’ from his house.

In a now-deleted Instagram comment screen-grabbed by Hip magazine, Jeffree wrote: “Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house? What kind of lowlife f*****g scum does that? Give it back! If you need a return label just ask.”

Jeffree Star and Andre Marhold went public with their romance in August. Picture: Jeffree Star/Instagram

After the screenshot of his accusations went viral, Jeffree addressed the ‘robbery’, claiming some designer items had been stolen from his house.

Jeffree said on Instagram stories: “Sometimes when you meet people... surprise! They’re not who they say they are… I was presented a whole different man to who this man really was.”

“About a week ago, Jeffrey Lynn discovered a lot of things,” Jeffree began his version of the events. “This person secretly had no job, no money, not even a bank account, and we’re talking this person is 30-years-plus. So, all these things that I was told were all false and I was lied to. And I was like, ‘Okay, bye sweetie, it was really good meeting you, thanks’.”

Jeffree claimed some of his designer belongings were stolen including Louis Vuitton luggage, some backpacks and sunglasses.

Jeffree Star accused his boyfriend of 'stealing' some of his designer items. Picture: Jeffree Star/Instagram

The makeup mogul said he “can re-buy the stuff again tomorrow” but said it’s “the principle” of having something taken from him that has left him upset.

He also re-tweeted a tweet on Thursday which read: “2020 taught me to stop giving people the benefit of doubt. It is what it looks like.”

Earlier this year Jeffree shocked his loyal followers with the news he’d split from boyfriend of five years Nathan Schwandt.

