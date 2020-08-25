Jeffree Star’s New Relationship With Boyfriend Andre Marhold Sparks Controversy After Basketball Star’s Ex Speaks Out

Jeffree Star's new romance has caused Andre Marhold's alleged baby mama to address their relationship. Picture: Instagram

Jeffree Star has allegedly started dating basketball star Andre Marhold and fans have been discussing the new romance after the sports player’s ex addressed the relationship online.

Jeffree Star sent fans into meltdown after sharing a seriously cosy pic with his rumoured new man and basketball player, Andre Marhold.

At first, people were left wondering who the mystery man in the photo was as the snap only showed off the arms of the beauty guru’s new beau.

However, it wasn’t long before some eagle-eyed fans identified him through his unique arm tattoos and realised he was a professional basketball star for Germany's Giessen 46ers.

Less than 24 hours later, Jeffree took to social media to show off his new flame after posting a selfie together, confirming his identity.

Jeffree Star flaunted his new romance with Andre Marhold on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Jeffree Star posted selfies with her new basketball star boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

It didn’t take long before the makeup mogul made headlines and became a trending topic on Twitter after some people questioned if Andre was ‘paid’ to date him.

Jeffree took to Twitter to shut down the rumours, saying: "I know it’s devastating news for some people, but I don’t give money to anyone I’m dating or anyone who is f***ing me.

"Work on your own insecurities sis, I’m not the problem [heart emoji].”

It seemed the rumours continued to fly between fans, as a number of posts from women who claim to have dated Andre, also went viral.

Jeffree Star addressed rumours about her new beau on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Andre Marhold's alleged ex spoke out online. Picture: Twitter

Andre Marhold babymomma/girlfriend is hurt by the news that he has moved on with Jeffree Star 💔 pic.twitter.com/bsiF4QXsGG — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 25, 2020

One tweet, which read: “My ex on the shade room for f***ing Jeffree Starr is not how I planned to start my day,” received a serious amount of attention online.

If that wasn't enough, a woman who shared pictures with the basketball star, and their alleged son, spoke out about their romance.

The post read: “Tell me what’s I’ve done to you? Tell what why? Money? Cause I worked harder to make our life better. I was your ride and die, I could do anything to save our relationship. Anything.

“My son matters. My son was so happy last week. Idc if it’s about money but this hurts me a lot and affects my son. Got please help to keep my head up for my son cause this s**t is unreal. Please help me God to be strong for my son. This ruin the whole family [sic]."

Andre is yet to address the posts.

