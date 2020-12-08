A Flashback To The Moment Jason Derulo Showcased His Operatic Range At Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball

Jason Derulo moonlights as an opera singer. Picture: PA

Jason Derulo may be one of the biggest artists and one of the most-followed people on TikTok, but as he reminded us at the Jingle Bell Ball in 2018 he’s got some serious operatic vocal range.

Jason Derulo brought an insane amount of energy to his performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in 2018 with songs like ‘Talk Dirty to Me’ and ‘Want to Want Me’, but it was his rendition of his song ‘Goodbye’ which had 20,000 people at The O2 speechless.

Jason opened the song, a modern update on Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ featuring David Guetta and Nicki Minaj, by showcasing his own opera skills.

Jason Derulo left concertgoers at the Jingle Bell Ball stunned with his opera voice. Picture: Global

The moment left the crowd truly in awe but by the time we’d let out a breath he’d snapped us out of the iconic rewind and jumped straight into the first verse of his newer version.

Although brief, the pop star proved he has a voice made for theatres.

Seriously, have you heard those high notes!?

After we posted the clip on Twitter, fans were left completely stunned.

One person replied: “Was breathtaking!” As another begged him to put on a Broadway show.

“I was there and he was just out of this world… The opera voice is amazing, please do an album like this,” another pleaded him.

Proving he can put his hand to absolutely anything, these days Jason is a huge TikTok star with over 40 million followers on the app.

What else is he going to surprise us with!?

