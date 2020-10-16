Jason Bell And Nadine Coyle: Split, Daughter And Relationship Details

Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle dated for 11 years and share a daughter together. Picture: PA images

Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle began their relationship in 2008 and welcomed a daughter in 2014. But when did they split?

Jason Bell is part of the Strictly 2020 line-up and is famous for being a former professional American footballer. He’s also known for his relationship with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle.

The couple began dating in 2008 and welcomed a daughter together in 2014. But when did they split? Let’s take a look at their relationship details…

When did Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle split?

Jason and Nadine split in 2019.

Opening up about the reason behind the split, Nadine told a tabloid: “I think it came naturally, to be honest. It can come to a situation where you’re almost (just) really, really good friends, so that can change the dynamic of a relationship.

“Jason and I are very, very close in that way. We’re more friends than in a romantic sense.”

How long were Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle together?

The couple were together for 11 years before calling time on their relationship.

What is Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle’s daughter called?

Jason and Nadine share a daughter named Anaíya Bell, who was born on 10 February 2014.

Were Jason Bell and Nadine Coyle married?

No, the couple never married but they were engaged for a year in 2010.

