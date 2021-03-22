Who Is James Smith And When Was He On Britain’s Got Talent?

James Smith is the voice behind 'My Oh My'. Picture: James Smith/Instagram / PA

By Kathryn Knight

James Smith is the voice behind hit song ‘My Oh My’, but who is the young pop star and when was he on BGT? Get to know the singer here…

James Smith is all over the radio at the moment thanks to ‘My Oh My’, but he’s also the voice behind ‘Call Me When It’s Over’ and ‘Tell Me That You Love Me’.

The star first hit the spotlight on Britain’s Got Talent, but has since made it as a musician on his own.

Here’s everything you need to know about James…

James Smith is a rising star in the music world. Picture: James Smith/Instagram

OFFICIAL TOP 40! In at 27!!! Lesssss get it!!! Thank u for the spin @itswillmanning @BigTop40 MYYY OHHHH MYYY 🥵⚒🙆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nBaEitrjq6 — James Smith (@jamessmithvocal) March 21, 2021

Who is James Smith and how old is he?

James is a 22-year-old singer from Essex whose hit song ‘My Oh My’ has helped put him on the musical map.

On 20 March James’ song entered The Official Big Top 40 chart at No.27, an achievement which he described as “really mad.”

James Smith appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2014. Picture: PA

When was James Smith on Britain’s Got Talent?

James got to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 at just 15 years old, after first auditioning with his own take on ‘Feeling Good’ by Nina Simone.

He reached the final but gymnastics group Spelbound went on to win the show.

Does James Smith have Instagram?

James does have Instagram! You can follow him at @jamessmithvocal where he has over 120k followers.

As well as clips of him playing guitar and showing off his talents, James shares snippets from his radio and TV interviews and gives fans updates on his 2021 tour dates.

