Lorraine Kelly's Bizarre KSI Interview Leaves Viewers Convinced Ant And Dec Are Behind Prank

Lorraine Kelly's interview with KSI has gained a lot of public attention. Picture: ITV/PA

Lorraine Kelly’s interview with KSI has left viewers baffled as she went through a series of odd blunders during the chat and now fans convinced Ant and Dec were behind it.

By Capital FM

Lorraine Kelly has been the talk of social media after her very bizarre interview with KSI gained a lot of attention from people online.

After going through a series of odd blunders on her chat show, viewers are now convinced it was all part of a big prank, with people suspecting Ant and Dec are behind it all.

Love Island Are Accepting Tinder Profiles For 2021 Series

Some of the bizarre things that happened during their chat included Lorraine yawning, shouting out random words, trying to relieve herself of a leg cramp and even reacting after a mouse allegedly invaded the studio!

Fans of the show have been discussing the interview on social media, speculating about whether Lorraine was taking part in the famous ‘Get Out Of Me Ear’ segment from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, where celebs are told what to say and do by the presenters via a hidden earpiece.

Viewers were quick to comment on Lorraine Kelly's strange interview with KSI. Picture: Twitter

Lorraine Kelly was spotted yawning during her interview with KSI. Picture: ITV

“Someone is in the ears of the ITV lot today... Ant & Dec I think! #Lorraine #ThisMorning,” shared one viewer on Twitter.

Others were in hysterics at the blunders, with another writing: “Pretty sure Ant & Dec must’ve been controlling that interview with Lorraine before.. just waiting for it to appear on Saturday night takeaway #Lorraine.”

“Am I trippin? Wtf is this interview with @lorraine & KSI? Is she on something or is this going to appear on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway! @reallorraine [sic],” tweeted a third.

After fans noticed that Lorraine wasn’t the only one “acting weird” on TV, people began to comment on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield getting up to similar mishaps during This Morning.

Ant and Dec fans are convinced the TV hosts are behind the prank. Picture: PA

People took to Twitter to comment on Lorraine Kelly's interview with KSI. Picture: Twitter

One viewer added: “Oh come on!!! Ant & Dec are clearly pulling some kind of epic prank today! First Lorraine, now Holly & Phil acting weird.”

It’s fair to say fans became increasingly suspicious of the dynamic duo taking over their Monday morning TV as the interview started trending on Twitter.

Viewers are definitely excited to see if their guesses were right in the next episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital