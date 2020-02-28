James Charles Accuses Uber Driver Of Verbally Attacking & Threatening Him

28 February 2020, 16:10

James Charles accuses Uber driver of threatening him and verbal abuse
James Charles accuses Uber driver of threatening him and verbal abuse. Picture: Getty Images

James Charles has tweeted about experiencing verbal abuse from an Uber driver who allegedly threatened to hit him and his friend

Make-up YouTuber James Charles has taken to Twitter to accuse an Uber driver or verbally assaulting him and threatening to hit him and his friend whilst in Orlando for YouTube convention Playlist Live

James Charles Net Worth: Makeup YouTuber's Incredible Fortune Revealed

The millionnaire make-up artist and social media figure took to Twitter, writing: "Hi! one of your drivers in orlando just called my employee & I dumbasses, b**ches, & threatened to hit us. please contact me as soon as possible."

The company was quick to respond, saying: "We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and phone number so we can connect ASAP."

Although he didn't provide any further context about how the encounter unfolded, his army of loyal fans came to the influencer's defence, saying, "james wtf i'm so sorry, unprofessional and gross" and another saying 'oof, what not to say to a paying customer."

Fans send messages of support to James Charles
Fans send messages of support to James Charles. Picture: Twitter

This is by no means the first scenario James has had to endure with trolls, be it online or in real life, taking to Twitter to promote a message of positivity to hit back at those who drag him online, writing:

"I get that a lot of people don’t like me. I’ve learned to accept & understand it - but the extent that some people on this app are willing to go in attempt to ruin my life is truly sad."

"I hope one day people find a way to feel validation without having to bash others for likes."

The 20-year-old has even admitted they want to get rid of Twitter, as other online figures have done, but says it's too important to his business.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News

Hot On Capital

Laura Whitmore is one of the first to buy the Caroline Flack tribute dress

Laura Whitmore Endorses Caroline Flack Tribute Dress Which Will See Proceeds Donated To Charity

TV & Film

Yungblud on Capital's Reflections

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Opens Up About ADHD & Relationship With Fans

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa shut down claims they had a 'blazing row'

Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne Deny Rowing At InTheStyle Launch Party By Hitting Back With Impassioned Video
Doja Cat featured the TikTok user who created the viral choreography to 'Say So' in the visuals

Doja Cat Includes Girl Who Invented ‘Say So’ Viral TikTok Dance In Her Music Video & Fans Are Loving It
Paige Turley and Finn Tapp seemingly had sex in the Love Island villa

Love Island's Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Reveal Their Raunchy Antics Were Captured By Microphones In The Headboards In The Villa

TV & Film