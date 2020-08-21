James Charles Slams 'The Hills' Star Lauren Conrad's Make-Up Line For Sending Him Empty PR Box

James Charles apologises for calling out Lauren Conrad's beauty line. Picture: Instagram @jamescharles/ @laurenconrad

Make-up mogul James Charles threw major shade at Lauren Conrads's beauty PR box she sent the YouTuber, revealing it didn't even have any products in it.

James Charles has slammed another celebrity launching a beauty line, this time, calling out The Hills star, Lauren Conrad for sending him a PR box with no actual product in it.

The 21-year-old YouTube star has been vocal about celebs jumping on the cosmetic hype to make money and the reality star didn't escape his criticism he posted to his Instagram story, saying it "couldn't get any worse."

Although he didn't name her, the packaging was quickly recognised as hers.

James said: "I just opened a PR package from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand and I just wanted to show you guys some of these products, okay?"

"This is the liquid highlighter that I just opened up, notice anything weird about it? There's no highlighter in there, nor is there a cap and it's not even sealed. Like I actually just received this piece of plastic in a PR box."

"This is the eyeliner that I got, notice the tip is white? That's because there is no ink in the actual eyeliner pen. Like stop making makeup brands."

However, many took to Twitter to question James's statement that Lauren, 34, has 'no business' starting a beauty brand when she was responsible for some of the biggest trends in the noughties, including highlighted, beach waves and of course, winged eyeliner.

One wrote, "Wait did james charles just say LAUREN CONRAD (!!!) has no business starting a makeup brand ??? LAUREN CONRAD ????? the woman who invented winged liner???"

wait did james charles just say LAUREN CONRAD (!!!) has no business starting a makeup brand ??? LAUREN CONRAD ????? the woman who invented winged liner ??? — cristina🍮 (@crstnagnzlz) August 20, 2020

However, the pair were quick to reconcile as it emerged he had been sent a prototype PR box by accident, packed by Lauren herself, as she'd been checking the products would fit.

She told a fan on Instagram: "The woman who put together the gifts (it was me) decided to fill a makeup bag full of empty samples to make sure everything would fit inside. She will be let go immediately."

James Charles apologises after calling out Lauren Conrad's beauty line. Picture: Instagram @jamescharles

James publicly apologised to Lauren, writing: "Wanted to write an apology to @LaurenConrad for my stories earlier. I've been on the verge of tears all day long from a ton of things going wrong and opening her PR package was the icing on the cake of weird things happening today."

"My stories talking about the products were supposed to be funny but they just came across as nasty because I was so upset, not with her, but with other things that happened today."

"Lauren and I spoke privately about the misunderstanding and are both good."

This comes just weeks after the 21-year-old called out Alicia Keys for 'starting a make-up line when she doesn't wear make-up', quickly backtracking and apologising to the 'New York' singer upon learning she was actually launching a skin care line.

Hey, at least he knows when to apologise?!

