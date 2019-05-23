James Charles Defends Partying With Kylie Jenner In Midst Of Tati Westbrook Drama

James Charles defend partying in middle of YouTuber drama. Picture: James Charles Instagram

James Charles has defended partying with the Kardashian family in the middle of some serious YouTuber drama.

James Charles has defended himself after partying with Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian fam in the midst of a his enormously public feud with a number of YouTuber's including Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star.

The make-up mogul was flanked by his influencer BFF's Nikita Dragun- who stood up for James after being called out by Tati Westbrook, and Gabriel Zamora, when attending Kylie Jenner's opulent launch party for Kylie Skin in LA.

James, 19, has taken to social media to insist that just because he's 'playing with makeup and being social', it doesn't mean that he's OK after he lost millions of followers after being accused of 'manipulating people's sexuality to his advantage.'

He wrote: "I said I wouldn't be filming for a bit and would pop in on my other socials, point being to focus on living rather than forcing content."

"Healing for me consists of doing things that make me happy, such as playing with makeup & being social, instead of laying in bed all day."

"Social media is a part of my life and I like keeping up with all of you, and i Know a lot of you like keeping up with me!"

"Posting a few stories of me smiling doesn't mean I'm 'better' or my break was for sympathy. It means I'm trying to move on with my life and better myself!"

The Kardashians- who have been known to experiences more than a few public dramas themselves- have proven they're not up for 'cancelling' James Charles, as many others have done- with videos emerging online of people returning or even setting fire to his make-up pallets.

He also hit back at fans that claimed Kylie, who has previously appeared in his YouTube videos, unfollowed James during the whole drama- claiming that she never followed him in the first place.

On a snap of them both captioned 'sisters', one fan wrote "but she unfollowed you lol" and James quickly clapped back, "she never followed me in the first place lol stop believing everything you read on the internet."

