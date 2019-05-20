James Charles Accused Of Photoshoppping Messages In Tati Westbrook Response Video

James Charles sees fresh accusations of Photoshopping messages in clap back video. Picture: YouTube/ James Charles

James Charles took to YouTube to clear his name with a whole lot of 'evidence' which some are claiming is photoshopped.

YouTuber James Charles has been accused of photo shopping some of the message 'receipts' that he used in his most recent video to clear his name and expose the people who made claims about him as false by some eagle-eyed fans.

YouTuber James Charles hit back at Tati Westbrook and other's damning accusations against him in a 40 minute, receipt-filled video titled 'No More Lies' where he went through every claim made against him in damning detail, which has seen the tides turn back in his favour.

One user 'revealed' the inconsistencies and repetitions in his message conversations in a video, captioning the tweet, "YOU PHOTOSHOPPED THE TEXTS YOU CLOWN OH MY GOD WHEN WILL YOU LEARN @jamescharles."

YOU PHOTOSHOPPED THE TEXTS YOU CLOWN OH MY GOD WHEN WILL YOU LEARN @jamescharles pic.twitter.com/FuhVSBPRj0 — liv (@CUDlGRANTT) May 18, 2019

Y’all really believe James Charles receipts we all know he’s great at photoshop — lauren (@lambchawpz) May 19, 2019

However, others are insisting that the time stamp has changed on the messages because it automatically updates if you travel across time zones, which James had done at the time, flying from Australia, where he was opening up a pop up store, back to LA.

james charles did not photoshop his receipts:



•the first screenshot was taken in australia

•the second screenshot was taken in LA, aka why the time stamp is switched back to may 2nd, a day before what it would have been if he had still been in australia. pic.twitter.com/UhdQ30YLuV — mik (@dudmiks) May 19, 2019

People have even written out entire timelines to attempt to prove/disprove the likelihood of the times matching up with his travels where as others are simply pointing out he can get others to also show their screenshots to support that he hasn't doctored any of the messages.

They wrote: "Why would he fake/photoshop screenshots when he KNOWS the other people can just show theirs? I’m not taking sides btw, I just don’t think James Charles is that much of an idiot to really photoshop screenshots."

Why would he fake/photoshop screenshots when he KNOWS the other people can just show theirs? I’m not taking sides btw, I just don’t think James Charles is that much of an idiot to really photoshop screenshots — SPIDERMANDEM (@WiggyJiggy12) May 19, 2019

Tati released a second video titled 'Why I Did It' after a flurry of hatred erupted on the internet for her former friend, which saw her urge people to be kind to each other and end the 'abuse' toward the 19-year-old.

However, she has spoken out after hearing of his latest video, saying: "I've left town on a digital break to heal & pray for healing on all sides."

"My family made me aware of what was just posted & I'm disappointed to see it littered with so many lies & half truths. I stand by my videos - do not twist my words into what they are not, hear the message."

One Twitter responded to her tweet, saying: "James Charles "receipts" were so damn fake. He's had days to photoshop and come up with this video. His dates and times are all over the place. So not screenshots. I can't wasout for Jeffree to actually bust out REAL receipts!"

James Charles "receipts" were so damn fake. He's had days to photoshop and come up with this video. His dates and times are all over the place. So not screenshots. I can't wasout for Jeffree to actually bust out REAL receipts! — Stevie Lopez (@StevieLopezMUA) May 18, 2019

