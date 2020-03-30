James Charles & Drag Race's Trinity Taylor Have Savage Twitter Spat Over 'Tucking Panties'

James Charles and Drag Race star have bitter spat on Twitter. Picture: Instagram @jamescharles/ @trinitythetuck

James Charles has engaged in a pretty shady Twitter spat with RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Trinity Taylor as he's accused of trying to get products from the queen for free.

YouTuber James Charles has found himself in the midst of a Twitter spat with RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner Trinity Taylor that got heated pretty quickly, leading to receipts being pulled out over a pair of tucking panties!

It all started when the make-up mogul and YouTuber tweeted: "Tested positive for having a fat ass", which faced backlash considering the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic he posted in.

This is when Trinity Taylor sassily responded, "Fat ass? Girl who tested you? Hellen Keller?" (a blind author who has been immortalised in popular culture, so yeah, a pretty savage dig).

After the salty response, James decided he wasn't going to take the shade lying down, and hit back, "Damn, she must have mistook the lumpy silicone in your face instead of Braille instead of reading my actual test results."

Trinity Taylor, who starred on the ninth series of Drag Race and won the fourth series of All Stars, is known for having had various cosmetic surgery procedures including butt implants and facial surgery, if you were wondering why they were getting so protective about the big butt comments!

The queen then decided to bring up an alleged time James tried to 'cut in line' at Drag Con to ask if he'd ship him free tucking panties, only for James to whip out receipts in the form of Instagram DMs.

The messages show James asking if he could send money for the tucking pants to get them delivered ASAP as he needed them for Coachella, and says he never asked in person.

Trinity Taylor accuses James Charles of asking for products for free. Picture: Twitter @jamescharles

Trinity hit back 'I specifically remember u asking in person at the con but go off."

Eventually, James asks why Trinity Taylor decided to jump onto his socials to start something and give the incorrect account of something that went down, even wishing the drag queen the best, which we think is kind of a good way to sign off!

James Charles hits back at Trinity Taylor for starting beef. Picture: Twitter @jamescharles

If this has sparked your desire for more Drag Race in your life, then you're in luck!

Netflix is currently airing the 12th series, with one episode dropping a week, and it's a much-needed bit of escapism during this lockdown!

