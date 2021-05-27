Inside James Arthur’s Luxury Home Complete With Swimming Pool, Recording Studio & Games Room

27 May 2021, 12:51 | Updated: 27 May 2021, 15:03

James Arthur lives in a countryside mansion
James Arthur lives in a countryside mansion. Picture: Getty / James Arthur/Instagram
James Arthur lives in a mansion in the countryside and often shares a glimpse of his lavish home on social media.

James Arthur is among the most successful stars to come out of The X Factor, so his luxury house in the countryside is well deserved.

The singer’s home boasts a swimming pool, his very own recording studio, and even a games room.

A large driveway, with a plush Mercedes and black Range Rover, leads up to the Tudor-style house.

James Arthur's home boasts a games room, pool and home studio
James Arthur's home boasts a games room, pool and home studio. Picture: James Arthur/Instagram
James Arthur's living room is perfect for socialising
James Arthur's living room is perfect for socialising. Picture: James Arthur/Instagram
James Arthur built a studio in his mansion
James Arthur built a studio in his mansion. Picture: James Arthur/Instagram

And in snippets from videos of James playing piano, his floor-to-ceiling windows can be seen looking out onto a large garden.

Throughout quarantine James gave glimpses into his luxurious mansion, revealing the games room which is perfect for entertaining, large dining space and huge TVs in almost every room.

The living room has a massive L-shaped sofa perfect for movie nights, while three cosy armchairs by the fireplace make for a more sociable setting.

James also has a home recording studio to work on his music from the comfort of his own space, often sharing clips of his beloved cat Archie sat by his side while he plays piano.

James Arthur has his very own pool at home
James Arthur has his very own pool at home. Picture: James Arthur/Instagram
James Arthur's house is ideal for having friends over
James Arthur's house is ideal for having friends over. Picture: James Arthur/Instagram
James Arthur's dining room is complete with a dart board and huge TV
James Arthur's dining room is complete with a dart board and huge TV. Picture: James Arthur/Instagram
James Arthur's beloved cat features in many of his posts
James Arthur's beloved cat features in many of his posts. Picture: James Arthur/Instagram

When the world went into lockdown the 33-year-old shared a string of photos of his home, writing on Instagram that his lavish mansion reminds him of how far he’s come since entering The X Factor in 2012.

He wrote: “My quarantine/escape plan should this turn into an apocalypse.. P.s still humble but proud of the things I’ve earned. Spent 23 years of my life with less than nothing.”

In April last year he treated himself to a Yamaha piano to ensure he stayed creative in lockdown.

