Where You’ve Seen ‘Young Justin Bieber’ Jacob Tremblay Before

16 October 2020, 13:24

Jacob Tremblay played the young Justin Bieber in the 'Lonely' video
Jacob Tremblay played the young Justin Bieber in the 'Lonely' video.

The young version of Justin Bieber in his new ‘Lonely’ music video is played by Jacob Tremblay.

Jacob Tremblay was picked to play the young Justin Bieber in the new music video for his collaboration with Benny Blanco, ‘Lonely’, and the rising star was even given Biebs’ trademark side-swept hair’ do and purple hoodie.

The song reflects on Bieber’s life growing up in the spotlight from the age of 13 and shows Jacob walking out of an empty dressing room into a deserted concert hall while older Bieber watches from the stalls.

Justin Bieber's Rise To Fame From Penniless Beginnings To Superstardom

Jacob, from Vancouver, Canada, portrayed Bieber during his 'My World' era, when the young star was often rocking white denim and purple hoodies.

Justin Bieber picked Jacob Tremblay to play his younger self
Justin Bieber picked Jacob Tremblay to play his younger self.

And some fans may even recognise Jacob, as the young movie star has made some big screen appearances.

Jacob, aged 14, made his film debut in the live action The Smurfs 2 where he played Blue.

But his breakout was as Jack in Room opposite Brie Larson, which was inspired by the true story of Josef Fritzl.

His part in the film landed him the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young actor in 2016, while Brie won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Jacob Tremblay has two sisters
Jacob Tremblay has two sisters.

Jacob already has over 900k followers on Instagram @jacobtremblay, where he describes himself as a ‘part-time actor. Full-time awkward teenager.’

His parents are Jason, a police detective, and Christina and they also have two daughters; Emma and Erica who are also actors.

The rising star has a busy few years of films ahead as he will voice Flounder in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid film and The Kid in animated movie The Kid: An Animated Adventure, a modern animation of Charlie Chaplin’s film of the same name.

