Is ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ Coming Back? Rishi Sunak’s Scheme Could Return

25 February 2021, 12:34

The 'Eat Out To Help Out Scheme' could make a comeback
The 'Eat Out To Help Out Scheme' could make a comeback. Picture: PA

Rishi Sunak’s 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme could potentially make a comeback in 2021.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, could potentially bring back the 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme, according to reports.

According to Mail Online, the Chancellor may bring back the scheme in an effort to boost the hospitality sector after lockdown.

When Will Music Concerts & Tours Resume In The UK?

'Eat Out To Help Out' was first introduced following England’s second national lockdown and gave people 50% off food and soft drinks in restaurants from Monday to Wednesdays.

It was also reported that Rishi is set to unveil a ‘giveaway budget’ on March 3, which could see the price of alcohol in pubs, restaurants and clubs cut down.

This may have a knock-on effect on the price of alcohol purchased in supermarkets, however, which could then allegedly be increased.

The Mail Online went on to add that the ‘giveaway budget’ could potentially include vouchers for ‘high street shopping’ in a bid to boost high street sales post-lockdown.

The report read: "This temporary voucher scheme would slow but not halt the longer-term trend towards online retail."

However, Rishi is yet to confirm the above, himself.

'Eat Out To Help Out' first started in August 2020.
'Eat Out To Help Out' first started in August 2020. Picture: PA

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the government’s roadmap to exiting lockdown, earlier this week.

He outlined the steps and key dates in which we can edge closer to some sort of normality.

Non-essential retail is set to open on April 12, with indoor hospitality to return no earlier than May 17.

The final step in the government’s road map will see nightclubs allowed to reopen no earlier than June 21.

