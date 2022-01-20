Instagram Is Trialling A Paid Subscription Service For Creators

Instagram has brought in a new feature... Picture: Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

A paid subscription feature is being rolled out on Instagram as META tests the service with a sample of content creators. Here's everything you need to know about the change...

Instagram is testing the waters with a new feature that will allow users to earn money with their accounts via subscriptions.

META will be trialling a subscription service on the platform, beginning with a small sample pool of US content creators that will test the new features of the app.

Followers will be able to subscribe to a limited number of accounts, at first, to access exclusive content and features for a monthly fee.

Instagram has launched the new subscription test for certain creators. Picture: Instagram

Instagram announced via blog post that the initial test was launching on Wednesday (January 19), more accounts are to be added to the trial over the next few months.

The subscription service comes in fee tiers ranging from as little as $0.99 to $99.99 per month, with the profile holder being able to set the price point.

In the social media platform’s blog, they announced: “With Instagram Subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where they interact with them already.”

Users can pay a monthly fee for exclusive content. Picture: Instagram

🎉 Subscriptions 🎉



Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and become closer to their followers through exclusive experiences:

- Subscriber Lives

- Subscriber Stories

- Subscriber Badges



We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SbFhN2QWMX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2022

The new scheme will unlock many new features on the app, including; subscriber lives, subscriber stories and subscriber badges.

Creators will see a badge next to comments and messages from their subscribers so they can easily identify their fans.

Instagram gave a list of the inaugural accounts that would be testing the change from Wednesday.

META wrote: "If you want to see Subscriptions in action, you can follow and subscribe to these creators: @alanchikinchow, @sedona._, @alizakelly, @kelseylynncook, @elliottnorris, @jordanchiles, @jackjerry, @bunnymichael, @donalleniii and @lonnieiiv."

