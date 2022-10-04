Engaged Inbetweeners Co-Stars Joe Thomas And Hannah Tointon Welcome First Baby

Inbetweeners stars Hannah Tointon and Joe Thomas have welcomed their first child. Picture: Getty

Joe Thomas and Hannah Tointon, who played Simon Cooper and Tara in The Inbetweeners, have welcomed a baby girl after 10 years together.

Actress Hannah Tointon has welcomed her first baby with her fiancé and former Inbetweeners co-star Joe Thomas!

The couple famously played Tara and Simon Cooper on the E4 coming-of-age sitcom, with Hannah playing Simon’s love interest in season 3 of the show.

Hannah and Simon first met in 2010 on set and moved in together two years later - and now after ten years of being in a relationship, they have welcomed their first child; a baby girl!

Hannah’s older sister Kara Tointon, who famously played Dawn Swann in EastEnders, revealed the exciting news after becoming an auntie for the first time.

Hannah Tointon and Joe Thomas met on set of The Inbetweeners. Picture: Alamy

Joe Thomas and Hannah Tointon have welcomed their first baby together. Picture: Alamy

Joining Ashley James' Mum's The Word podcast, Kara said of Hannah: “My sister's just had her first.

"What's funny is that on Joe's side there's only boys, even during the scan they accidentally said he at one point, so they'd gone along thinking it's a boy.”

She went on: “Everyone playing the shape game etc said she's having a boy, so when they eventually had a boy, it was really brilliant, but it knocked them for six.

"So they hadn't even decided on a girls' name, they left it as a surprise."

Hannah Tointon played Tara in season 3 of The Inbetweeners. Picture: Alamy

Joe Thomas of The Inbetweeners has become a dad. Picture: E4

Joe Thomas and Hannah Tointon got engaged in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Joe, 38, and Hannah, 34, have mainly kept their relationship out of the limelight despite meeting on the set of the E4 show.

The couple have been engaged since 2017 when Joe popped the question to his former Hollyoaks star girlfriend.

Joe has now joined his co-stars in becoming a dad, with James Buckley (who played Jay Cartwright) and Blake Harrison (who played Neil Sunderland) already welcoming two children of their own with their partners.

