Exclusive

WATCH: Idris Elba Clears Up What Happened After His Daughter Didn’t Land The Role In His New Film

By Capital FM

Idris Elba shared what went down when his daughter didn’t get the role she auditioned for in his new film, Beast.

Idris Elba is the star of the brand-new thriller movie, Beast, which sees the actor versus the king of the jungle as he goes up against a lion in the new film.

As the movie has just dropped, the all-round star joined Capital Breakfast and spoke with Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield all about what happened on and off set.

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

Idris recently spoke about how his daughter ‘didn’t speak to him’ after she auditioned to play his daughter in the movie, but wasn’t cast.

However, clearing up any family feud rumours, the actor and artist revealed all is well in the Elba household.

Idris Elba stars in new thriller movie Beast. Picture: Universal Pictures

Idris Elba's daughter Isan wasn't cast as his daughter in Beast. Picture: Alamy

Idris explained that he was super proud of his daughter for making the top three actresses to be considered for the role and assured fans she’s ‘not angry’ about not being cast.

He said: “So there are daughters in the film and my daughter in real life and no, she wasn’t annoyed with me but she was up for the role.

“It was one of these situations where it was like, she was down to the last three and it was very close and I’m very proud of her.”

Idris Elba's daughter auditioned for the role of his daughter in Beast. Picture: Universal Pictures

Idris Elba assured fans his daughter wasn't angry at him for not being cast in Beast. Picture: Alamy

“Can’t you pull strings in those situations?” Lauren joked, as Idris quipped: “That’s called nepotism.”

Idris went on: “But the truth is, it’s down to the director, I’m just the star of the film. But no, she wasn’t angry with me, its’ fine."

“Im proud of her, she wants to do a few things as well, like me. Jack of all trades," he added, and it's clear the talent runs in the family!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital