Ibiza Clubs Won't Be Opening This Year For The First Time Ever & Here's Why

Nightclubs in Ibiza and Magaluf are set to stay shut this summer despite Spain reopening its borders later this month.

Clubs in Ibiza, Magaluf and Mallora are not allowed to open this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, even though Spain will be reopening its borders on June 21.

The Balearic government has said that the clubbing scene won’t be reopening due to the risk to health and the difficulty with controlling huge crowds.

This will be the first time ever that the popular clubbing islands won’t be open for nightlife.

According to local Ibiza newspaper, El Diario, it states the Balearic government is not allowing establishments to open for the rest of 2020.

The only other alternative for them opening would be if “an effective coronavirus vaccine or treatment” becomes available.

This comes after a number of festivals and concerts have been postponed and rescheduled, also due to COVID-19.

There are also various international festivals, which usually take place across Europe, that have also refunded customers or validated their tickets for entry next year.

Popular Ibiza party spot Ushuaia are among the huge venues to post statements confirming their temporary closure.

Disappointed party-goers took to social media to express their feelings about the clubs being shut.

One person wrote: “Definitely no Ibiza so yeah see you at Christmas everyone x [sic].”

“Sick the clubs in Ibiza are staying shut this year, looks like a full week down the jetty in September [sic],” added another.

