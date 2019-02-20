Hugh Jackman BRITs 2019: Greatest Showman Star Wants To Host The BRIT Awards 2020

Hugh Jackman may be going on tour with The Greatest Showman soundtrack, but next year he might be turning his hand to presenting.

Hugh Jackman told Capital's Marvin Humes at the BRIT Awards that he’d be willing to host the ceremony next year.

The actor will soon be embarking on a global tour, showcasing The Greatest Showman’s hit songs to a live audience, but once it’s over we could see the Hollywood star try a different venture.

Who's Performing At The BRITs 2019? Hugh Jackman, P!nk, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, The 1975 And More!

On the red carpet Marvin asked Hugh whether he would ever host the BRITs, and he happily accepted the gig.

Hugh Jackman said he would happily host the BRIT Awards 2020. Picture: Getty

Hugh said: “Host the BRITs? Sure. I’ve been chatting with him [Jack Whitehall] because my son and all his mates are finally impressed – not about Wolverine – but that I’m standing next to Jack Whitehall.”

Hugh is opening the BRITs tonight with songs from his hit film and after speaking with the award show’s host he revealed the pair are planning to “stage dive” during the opening routine.

Hugh Jackman spoke to Capital's Marvin Humes on the red carpet of the BRITs. Picture: Capital

“He might be doing something that is making him nervous,” the star added. “We’re going to do the massive stage dive together – full stage dive into the crowd. It’s kind of a challenge to see who’s the most popular, like who would be caught. And he’s up for that so we’re going.”

Marvin added: “Whoever wins will host the BRITs next year.”

> Download Our App For All The BRIT Awards Updates.