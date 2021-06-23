Exclusive

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

23 June 2021, 20:00

HRVY was keen to be one of the contestants heading into Love Island this year.

The Love Island 2021 line-up was announced earlier this week and it seems there could’ve been a pop star addition in the form of HRVY.

The singer, real name Harvey Cantwell, joined the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill to reveal exactly what went down when he had a chat with ITV bosses!

22-year-old HRVY said: “I had an interview with the ITV bosses about other stuff and I was like, ‘So realistically, can I go on Love Island?’

“And they were like, ‘I mean, if you wanted to’,” before Jimmy asked if he had actually considered being one of the singletons heading into the villa in Mallorca.

HRVY admitted he asked ITV bosses to join the Love Island line-up
HRVY admitted he asked ITV bosses to join the Love Island line-up. Picture: @HRVY/Instagram
HRVY previously competed on Strictly
HRVY previously competed on Strictly. Picture: @HRVY/Instagram

HRVY replied: “Do you know what, part of me think[s] I would, like, I would love to.”

Admitting he’s a fan of the show, he went on to say: “Funnily enough, I’ve been watching Love Island for the last couple of years and I was watching Ex On The Beach this morning and it looks like so much fun!

“It looks like so much drama but it looks like a proper whirlwind of an experience.”

Not to mention, the pop star is, in fact, single and ready to mingle, adding: “I’m looking for someone so I’d actually love to.”

HRVY told Jimmy Hill he was keen to get on Love Island
HRVY told Jimmy Hill he was keen to get on Love Island. Picture: @HRVY/Instagram

Could we expect to see him as one of the late arrivals to the villa?

We’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled!

It wouldn’t be the first time HRVY has joined a popular TV show, with the star appearing on the last series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he was rumoured to be dating fellow contestant, Maisie Smith.

However, he recently shut down those rumours in a chat with Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp.

