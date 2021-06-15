HRVY Confirms Maisie Smith Strictly 'Romance’ Was All For Show

HRVY admitted the romance rumours with Maisie Smith were all for show. Picture: PA

Pop star HRVY has come clean about what really went down with Maisie Smith on Strictly – it was all a showmance.

HRVY, real name Harvey Cantwell, and Maisie Smith were plagued with rumours last year that they were secretly dating behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing, convincing viewers they were the image of love's young dream.

There were even rumours the young couple were seen sharing a kiss at the Strictly wrap party.

However, HRVY has finally admitted there was nothing going on between them but they decided to play up their friendship to get people talking.

Maisie Smith and HRVY played up to the romance rumours. Picture: Maisie Smith/Instagram

He even said on one occasion he was “excited to see how things blossom.”

And on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp he teased: "You never know," when asked about the speculation.

Oh how he fooled us.

“Nothing happened. It was funny to watch everyone talk about it. Sometimes we were like, 'Shall we play up to it?' We are really good friends and still speak,” he told the tabloids.

Maisie was paired with Gorka Marquez while HRVY danced with Janette Manrara.

EastEnders star Maisie faced criticism over her part in the competition early on, as fans unearthed her previous dance training.

HRVY and Maisie Smith are good friends since the show. Picture: HRVY/Instagram

HRVY and Janette Manrara impressed fans on Strictly. Picture: PA

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez on Strictly. Picture: PA

HRVY defended his pal, praising her for staying strong.

He added: "I thought she did great with all the pressure she was under as a lot of the public weren't too kind to her at the beginning but it was cool to see her be strong. People changed their view on her.

"Everyone, especially at the moment, is saying, 'You should be strong and confident', but as soon as someone who is beautiful and confident and talented shows it and believes in it, they go, 'That's too cocky, you can't do that'.

“It's hard, but she did amazing.”

