How Old Are BTS? The Age Of Every Member From Jin To Jungkook

11 March 2021, 15:55

BTS are a wide range of different ages
BTS are a wide range of different ages. Picture: Getty
The members of BTS have become a global phenomenon as a band and individually, but how old are the K-Pop stars? Here’s a complete guide to their ages…

BTS and its equally as famous members have taken the world by storm since making their debut.

With their youngest member being just 15 when the band debuted, BTS’ members are a varied range of ages from 23 to 28.

L-R: V, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J-Hope
L-R: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J-Hope. Picture: Getty

Jin is the oldest member while Jungkook is the baby of the group, aka ‘maknae’.

Here are all the ages of the BTS members…

  • J-Hope is 27 years old – his birthday is February 18, 1994.
  • RM is also 26 years old – his birthday is September 12, 1994.
  • Jimin is 25 years old and his birthday is October 13, 1995.
  • Jin is the oldest member of BTS at 28 years old. His birthday is December 4, 1992.
  • Suga is 28 years old – his birthday is March 9, 1993.
  • V is 25 years old – his birthday is December 30, 1995.
  • Jungkook is the youngest member of BTS at 23 years old – his birthday is September 1, 1997.
BTS at the American Music Awards
BTS at the American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

BTS made their debut in 2013 when oldest member Jin would have been just 20.

Some of the boys will soon have to disband to perform compulsory military service as part of South Korean law.

However, in 2020 a law was passed meaning the group can extend their career’s life span.

The law change extended the maximum age to 30 for those allowed to defer their service, which BTS have been doing since 2018 when they were rewarded for their global cultural impact.

The decision allows another year of success for the group.

