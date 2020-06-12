How Many Albums Does One Direction Have?

12 June 2020, 11:41

What's your favourite One Direction album?
What's your favourite One Direction album? Picture: PA images

How many albums does One Direction have?

One Direction are one of the biggest bands of all time. Period.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik certainly have a whole lotta history, but how many albums does 1D have?

Let's take a look...

How many albums does One Direction have?

One Direction have 5 studio albums.

The first, ‘Up All Night,’ was released in 2011 and includes their debut single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

‘Take Me Home’ is their second album and was released in 2012. It features songs such as ‘Little Things,’ and ‘Kiss You’.

1D’s third studio album is ‘Midnight Memories’. The band released this record in 2013 and it features one of our all time favourites, ‘You & I’.

‘Four’ is the band’s fourth studio album and the final one to feature Zayn Malik (for now!). It features the hit songs ‘Steal My Girl,’ and ‘Night Changes’.

The lads’ fifth studio album is titled ‘Made in the A.M’ and featured tracks ‘Drag Me Down,’ and ‘History’.

How many albums did One Direction sell?

One Direction has sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

What album did One Direction not tour?

The band didn't tour their fifth studio album 'Made in the A.M,' but there's still time, right?!

